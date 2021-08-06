Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Two million dehumidifiers recalled due to fire and burn hazards

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Widetech is recalling about 2 million dehumidifiers due to fire and burn hazards. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if finger gets caught in the metal folding joints. This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-,...

wrnjradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dehumidifier#Amputation#Aeonair#Amana#Arcticaire#Commercial Cool#Danby Designer#De Longhi#Haier#Honeywell#Jmatek#Airtek#Ivation#Superclima#Whirlpool#Cj35m#P000001
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Chinacpsc.gov

Tye Dye Area Rugs Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard; Imported by And Beyond; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled rugs fail to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard. This recall involves Andecor Girls Tye Dye Soft Area Rugs. The rectangular rugs are pastel pink, yellow, green and blue tye dye and measure about 6 feet by 9 feet. “100% Acrylic face fiber content” and “Made in China” are printed on a label on the underside of the rugs.
arizonadailyindependent.com

Dollar General Lounge Chairs Recalled After Causing Amputation, Pinching Hazards

Folding lounge chairs are being recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission due to amputation concerns. The lounge chairs are sold at Dollar General. The True Living Sling Loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if finger gets caught in the metal folding joints. Dollar General...
Ocean City, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

MASSIVE RECALL ALERT: Thousands of Pounds of Chicken Sold at Aldi, Other Stores

Concerns over an outbreak of salmonella have resulted in the recalling of more than 60,000 lbs. of chicken products sold by Aldi and other retailers. The manufacturer at the center of the recall is Serenade Foods, and reportedly affects several brands of frozen, raw, breaded, and stuffed chicken products dating from February 24th and February 25th of this year, according to CNN.com.
Healthcpsc.gov

Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively by Zoetop Business Co. Ltd. at www.SHEIN.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled sleepwear sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. This recall involves two styles of SHEIN branded children’s sleepwear sets. The sleepwear sets are made of 97 percent polyester and 3 percent spandex. The sleepwear sets were sold in sizes “120, 130, 140, 150 and 160”. The first sleepwear set is a children’s two-piece, short-sleeved top and pant set in an allover multicolor plaid print. The second sleepwear set is a children’s two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant set in an allover cartoon dinosaur print. Both sets were sold with a matching eye mask cover. The SKU associated with the recalled products are Sknight10190731477 and Sknight10191129405, which is printed on the hangtag inside the garment.
Tiffin, OHfoodsafetynews.com

Potato chip recall due to Salmonella fears

Ballreich Snack Food Co. in Tiffin, Ohio, has recalled its 1.5oz, 2.75oz, and 7oz packages of BAR-B-Q Potato Chips due to potential contamination with Salmonella. The recalled BAR-B-Q seasoned Potato Chips were distributed regional at retails and convenience stores within Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Central Ohio and around Southern, MI, and Northeast, Indiana.
Accidentsnewfoodmagazine.com

Worker dies at meat processing company

Allister Kelly, 35, has been named as the man who died at Linden Foods factory in Country Tyrone last Thursday morning. A maintenance worker from Ireland has died following an accident at a well-known meat processing factory. The incident occurred at Linden Foods based in County Tyrone, Granville Industrial Estate,...
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Aldi, Throw it Away Now, USDA Says

Aldi is one of the most beloved grocery destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond, with its low prices and wealth of specialty goods (ahem, cheese advent calendar) earning a legion of loyal customers. However, its devoted shoppers may be in for a rude awakening now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning customers not to eat two Aldi foods right now due to the health risks they may present. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these Aldi products now.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Food poisoning outbreak prompts frozen chicken recall for Costco, other brands

Serenade Foods is recalling 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The recalled product was shipped to distributors nationwide. The FSIS issued a public health alert...
AgricultureFood52

A Massive Recall of Frozen Chicken Products Has Just Been Announced

You may want to reconsider what you’re going to cook for dinner tonight. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen chicken products have been recalled across the country due to salmonella contamination. Serenade Foods, an Indiana-based food processing company, has recalled exactly 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned stuffed chicken products. The recall includes a total of five different products that are sold under three different brands: Dutch Farms, Milford Valley, and Kirkwood. They can be found at ALDI, among other grocery stores. "Unopened intact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis," according to an announcement released by the USDA.
Food SafetyPosted by
UPI News

Recall of frozen chicken products linked to 28 salmonella infections

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Indiana-based Serenade Foods has recalled tens of thousands of pounds of raw, frozen chicken amid an outbreak of salmonella infections across eight states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The recall, announced Monday, involves more than 59,000 pounds of breaded stuffed chicken products sold under the...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Food SafetyWSET

RECALL ALERT: Serenade Foods recalls nearly 60,000 lbs of chicken

WASHINGTON (WKEF)- Serenade Foods announced a recall of around 59,251 pounds of chicken products Tuesday. The company said the impacted products may be contaminated with Salmonella. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an alert warning about the chicken which was produced on Feb. 24, 2021 and Feb. 25, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy