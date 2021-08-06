Extreme Sports MMO Riders Republic gets a public beta later this month
Riders Republic may have been delayed several times, but it's definitely coming—Ubisoft's announcement of a public beta taking place later this month is proof of that. You can now register for the beta, which takes place from August 23 to August 25. You need an Ubisoft account to register, subscribers to Ubisoft+ get access automatically. Preloading starts on August 21, system requirements are yet to be announced.www.pcgamer.com
Comments / 0