Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Extreme Sports MMO Riders Republic gets a public beta later this month

By Malindy Hetfeld
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Riders Republic may have been delayed several times, but it's definitely coming—Ubisoft's announcement of a public beta taking place later this month is proof of that. You can now register for the beta, which takes place from August 23 to August 25. You need an Ubisoft account to register, subscribers to Ubisoft+ get access automatically. Preloading starts on August 21, system requirements are yet to be announced.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Game#Extreme Sports#Mmo#Mmo#Ssx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Related
Video GamesHot Hardware

Back 4 Blood Open Beta Launches Next Month, Here's How To Get Your Game Key Now

The running joke about Valve Corporation is that the company cannot count to three, in that there is no [traditional] follow-up to Half-Life 2, Portal 2, or Left 4 Dead 2. However, some of the developers of Left 4 Dead left Valve to create their own game, Back 4 Blood, whose release is just on the horizon. As such, the open beta to test the game out is also quite close, and you can pick up a key for free today.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Cinderstone Online MMO Launches Closed Beta

The MMORPG known as Cinderstone Online, formerly known as Fioresia, is back again with a new look. From the team at Codevision, they are celebrating their reinvention with a new closed beta. And the 2.5D MMORPG has released a new trailer, showcasing what to expect. Cinderstone Online Features. One of...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are all of the game modes in Splitgate

Following its launch on consoles late last month, Splitgate has been revitalized with thousands of new players testing out the free-to-play arena shooter for the first time. As a mix between Halo and Portal, the gameplay is quite unique. On top of that, there’s a huge range of modes to play—some familiar, others new.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

2K to Reveal a New Franchise Later this Month

Will supposedly launch this new title before next April. 2K apparently has a new franchise that they are working on. The first entry in this new franchise is slated to be revealed later this month. This is according to Take-Two's Q1 earnings report. This new franchise being revealed later in August also came with a confirmation that the game would launch some time "this fiscal year."
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Riders Republic beta goes live August 23rd – 25th

SAN FRANCISCO — August 5, 2021 — Today, Ubisoft announced that the Riders Republic™ Beta will be available from August 23 to August 25 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on both Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Launcher. Players can sign now up for the Riders Republic Beta on https://ridersrepublic.com/beta.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Mobile RPG ‘KonoSuba: Fantastic Days’ Gets Global Release Date Later This Month

Nexon announced that the Sumzap-developed mobile RPG KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Fantastic Days will launch on iOS and Android on August 19, 2021. Further, the launch will be accompanied by a Showcase Event on August 19 on the publisher’s YouTube channel. The event will feature internet personalities, exclusive content, tips for players, and other stuff. The timing for the event will be revealed soon.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Riders Republic beta announced for late August, sign ups open now

Riders Republic has had its fair share of bumps in the road on its way to release, but October 28 is the currently scheduled release date for the extreme sports playground. And everything looks to be on track as Ubisoft has just announced that a Riders Republic beta will take place from August 23 to 25.
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny 2 is getting a major ability refresh later this month

Destiny 2’s upcoming season 15 and next year’s expansion, The Witch Queen, remain a mystery to players ahead of Bungie’s big showcase stream on Aug. 24. And while Bungie is keen on teasing players leading up to the event, the studio revealed some major ability changes on Thursday. In addition...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Ubisoft announces upcoming Riders Republic beta

If you've been waiting to play Riders Republic, you might want to head over and register for the game's beta, which kicks off later this month on August 23rd. The beta runs until August 25th and is available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Registration is open now. According to a press release, the beta will give you a look at three careers "such as Bike Races, Snow Tricks, and Air Sports," along with multiplayer modes such as Mass Races, Tricks Battle, Free for All, and Versus Mode. In the game itself, Mass Races offers "epic, multisport races" with over 50 players, while Tricks Battle is for teams of 6v6. Free for All has you challenge opponents through an event playlist, while Versus Mode has you playing against your friends in your "career progression." In the beta, you can apparently play with up to five other players.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Riders Republic Beta Is Coming Soon

Today, Ubisoft announced that the Riders Republic beta will soon go live on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Here's what we know about the new Ubisoft project and its upcoming beta. This beta will be available on both Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Launcher, and players can sign up now!
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Deckbuilder Monster Train Hits The Switch Later This Month

Monster Train Will Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch Later This Month. Good Shepherd Entertainment along with Shiny Shoe first released Monster Train, a strategy and deckbuilding game with roguelike elements, on PC and Xbox One in 2020. The game was hailed as having great deckbuilding, excellent replayability and various combinations for fans to utilize using different tactics. As a treat to gamers on the Nintendo Switch, Good Shepherd Entertainment have announced that Monster Train First Class is coming to the Switch on 19th August 2021.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Pokémon Go is getting several Gen 8 Pocket Monsters later this month

Pokémon Go will soon get several of the most recent generation of Pocket Monsters. Some of Sword and Shield’s Galar Pokémon will be added to the mobile game from August 20th to 31st for this year’s ‘Go Fest.’ Sheep Pokémon Wooloo as well as Galarian Darumaka, Trubbish, Falinks, Skwovet, Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch’d, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka and Galarian Stunfisk are coming to the mobile title.
Video GamesDestructoid

Genshin Impact will be hosting the Pyro Yoimiya later this month

Genshin Impact shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. In fact they have content planned for years on end, and with the extreme popularity of the game and the recent move to PS5, it’s going to be around for a while. Developer miHoYo has been extremely smart in the way they market this game and have been very responsive with feedback, and swift in terms of development turnarounds. That includes a good cadence of new characters, like this one! Genshin Impact‘s Yoimiya was confirmed today by way of this new trailer: “Queen of Summer on Narukami Island,” as well as this tweet from the studio.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

The Indie MMO Spotlight: Taking Flight, Beta Delays, And Lots of Videos

With a bit of time to do some extra searching, this week’s Indie MMO Spotlight has some new blood (aka no Gloria Victus update filler). Along with some updates to previous mentions this week, we have a robot MMO that just won’t die, a pre-alpha game already going free to play, and not one but two old-school-inspired MMOs.Pictures are worth a thousand words, and I’ve one-upped that by packing in multiple videos this week for you to watch as well.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

A Minecraft builder has recreated the entire Breath of the Wild map

We've seen plenty of videogames recreated inside Minecraft, including Doom, Half-Life, The Witcher, and Stardew Valley. Minecraft game-inspired builds tend to focus on one particular area for their inspiration, but builder Dinaeh has gone above and beyond, deciding to recreate the entire map from Breath of the Wild. From the screenshots shared so far, it looks incredible.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

If Valve won't remake Team Fortress 2, these modders will

It's no secret that Team Fortress 2 doesn't get the love it ought to in 2021. At the ripe age of 14, ongoing updates for Valve's exceptional FPS have slowed to a crawl. The TF2 of today is essentially in maintenance mode, seeing occasional bug fixes and bot-battling updates from the presumably small crew of Valve employees still working on it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy