PROSPECT — Senor Pancho’s owner Andy Adames had to close the doors at his restaurant in town at least half a dozen times this year due to a shortage of workers. Adames, who also owns Senor Pancho’s in Middlebury, Southbury and Thomaston, said he’s been desperately searching for two qualified line cooks and a manager for his Prospect eatery since the middle of last year. Usually, he said, there’s six workers on the food line in the kitchen but currently he only has four.