Noodling around

Launched first as a mobile kitchen and then retooled in August 2020 to become the dining half of The Bur Oak club on Winnebago Street, Ahan — the project of chef Jamie Hoang and partner Chuckie Brown — is novel. There are examples of restaurants hosted inside other businesses in Madison’s recent past (like the defunct combo of Cortadito Express inside the old Cardinal Bar, or Hot ‘n’ Spicy doing gangbusters inside the Viet Hoa market since 2018) but Ahan found success in a year when the club that houses it wasn’t even open.