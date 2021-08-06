Column: Emptying out the notebook

Emptied out the notebook, while wondering if the Red Sox might actually finish fourth in the American League East when all is said and done. Speaking of the Sox, remember when everyone was laughing at the Yankees, like, a week ago? Well, the Bronx Bombers entered Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners having won five of their last six and only 4.5 games behind the Red Sox in the standings. Boston, of course, has lost six of its last seven and did nothing at the trade deadline, while the Yanks added sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo. I’ll be at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 17 when the Sox and Yanks open a three-game series. Could be a big one.