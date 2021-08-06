Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Statt-us Update 8/6/21 – Today’s Headlines & More

By stattman
b105.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrey Parker and Matt Stone sign new deal to extend South Park through season 30 and make 14 original made-for-streaming movies. Colerain Township hires herd of goats to remove invasive plants. Ohioan Katie Nageotte wins gold in Olympic women’s pole vault. Jennifer Aniston hits back at criticism over her decision...

b105.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Trey Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pole Vault#South Park#Coronavirus Pandemic#New Deal#Movies#Headlines More#Paramount#Ohioan#Ktnago13#Wsyx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
Related
TV & Videossouthseattleemerald.com

The Morning Update Show — 8/6/21

The Morning Update Show — hosted by Trae Holiday and The Big O (Omari Salisbury) — is the only weekday news and information livestream that delivers culturally relevant content to the Pacific Northwest’s urban audience. Omari and Trae analyze the day’s local and national headlines as well as melanin magic in our community. Watch live every weekday at 11 a.m. on any of the following channels, hosted by Converge Media: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Periscope, and whereweconverge.com.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Christina Milian hasn't aged a day in natural poolside selfie

If, like me, you're currently on a serious Y2K spiral and wondering what your favourite '00s celebs are now up to, I got you. Whether it's Paris Hilton's bombshell waves or Avril Lavigne's age-defying selfies, it seems all our favourite childhood celebs are making their way back onto our Pinterest boards.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be dating

Nobody panic, but the rumour mill might have delivered us the only news we actually wanted to hear; surrounding speculation that Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are growing closer and taking their relationship to the next level. We cannot cope. Just a few months after the pair revealed...
Celebrities963kklz.com

Ross & Rachel Dating In Real Life?

Ever since the “Friends Reunion” on HBO Max, David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston have been spending a lot of time together! Now it’s not secret that while filming the show, the two of them had a thing for each other. Obviously in the show they were together. Well it’s been reported that Schwimmer has flown from his home in New York to L.A. to se Aniston. He’s stayed at her place several times and have been spotted out and about. Could this be something we saw in the show actually become a reality? We all know they know each other really well and we know their chemistry is there! We have the full story and more in today’s Entertainment News!
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Shailene Woodley?

American actress Shailene Woodley, best known for her role in "The Fault in Our Stars," has a net worth of $12 million at just 29 years old, according to Celebrity Net Worth. See: 24 of the Wealthiest...
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 8/6/21: Nickelodeon

Squidina hires an assistant who’s a little too good at his job. Parker accidentally loses one of Russell’s teeth and hurries to find a replacement before Angus finds out; on Free Toast Day at the Middlemost Toast, Parker does whatever it takes to make sure Angus enjoys the holiday.
Moviesktoe.com

8/6/21 Entertainment News

Stumptown alum Cobie Smulders has joined the cast of FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She’ll play conservative pundit Ann Coulter, replacing GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The third installment of Ryan Murphy‘s American Crime Story franchise will examine the national scandal that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp — played respectively by Annaleigh Ashford, Booksmart‘s Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson — as principal characters in the country’s highly televised impeachment proceedings involving former President Bill Clinton, played by Clive Owen. Additional cast includes Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, David Schwimmer + More!

KANYE MADE KIM MORE CONFIDENT: Kim Kardashian appeared on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman’s We Are Supported By… podcast Wednesday (Aug. 11th) where she attributed her newfound self confidence to her ex-husband. The SKIMS founder revealed that she didn’t mind leaving unflattering footage of herself in the final episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians because learned from Kanye West that she should live in the moment. She said her ex is someone who “absolutely didn’t care about likability factor or what any perception of him was, as long as he was true to himself.”
MoviesPosted by
The Boot

Why Tim McGraw Is Perfect for ‘1883’ — and Faith Hill Is, Too!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were surprise picks to lead the new Yellowstone spinoff 1883, but the selection proves creator Taylor Sheridan and his team are paying attention. Despite a thin acting resume for both artists — although McGraw has carried movies before — the two stand to have a great chance at making memories on Paramount+.
Movieskxlp941.com

8/6/21 Entertainment News

Stumptown alum Cobie Smulders has joined the cast of FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She’ll play conservative pundit Ann Coulter, replacing GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The third installment of Ryan Murphy‘s American Crime Story franchise will examine the national scandal that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp — played respectively by Annaleigh Ashford, Booksmart‘s Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson — as principal characters in the country’s highly televised impeachment proceedings involving former President Bill Clinton, played by Clive Owen. Additional cast includes Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton.
Moviesminnesota93.com

8/6/21 Entertainment News

Stumptown alum Cobie Smulders has joined the cast of FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She’ll play conservative pundit Ann Coulter, replacing GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The third installment of Ryan Murphy‘s American Crime Story franchise will examine the national scandal that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp — played respectively by Annaleigh Ashford, Booksmart‘s Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson — as principal characters in the country’s highly televised impeachment proceedings involving former President Bill Clinton, played by Clive Owen. Additional cast includes Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy