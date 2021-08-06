Statt-us Update 8/6/21 – Today’s Headlines & More

Stumptown alum Cobie Smulders has joined the cast of FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She’ll play conservative pundit Ann Coulter, replacing GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The third installment of Ryan Murphy‘s American Crime Story franchise will examine the national scandal that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp — played respectively by Annaleigh Ashford, Booksmart‘s Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson — as principal characters in the country’s highly televised impeachment proceedings involving former President Bill Clinton, played by Clive Owen. Additional cast includes Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton.
