Statt-us Update 8/6/21 – Today’s Headlines & More

Ever since the “Friends Reunion” on HBO Max, David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston have been spending a lot of time together! Now it’s not secret that while filming the show, the two of them had a thing for each other. Obviously in the show they were together. Well it’s been reported that Schwimmer has flown from his home in New York to L.A. to se Aniston. He’s stayed at her place several times and have been spotted out and about. Could this be something we saw in the show actually become a reality? We all know they know each other really well and we know their chemistry is there! We have the full story and more in today’s Entertainment News!