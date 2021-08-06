McConnell’s Herschel Walker problem, part II

ABOUT LAST NIGHT (BIF STYLE): It’s mornings like these we thank our lucky stars we’re not Senate reporters! After hanging around for hours and hours Thursday — then late into the night — trying for a deal to pass the infrastructure bill, the chamber went home around midnight. Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER did file cloture on the bill, however, setting up next votes on the package as early as Saturday. A bunch of senators, meanwhile, are flying to Wyoming this morning to pay their respects to the late Sen. MIKE ENZI.