Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghan Taliban kill head of government media department

By TAMEEM AKHGAR and KATHY GANNON
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban shot and killed the director of Afghanistan's Government Information Media Center on Friday, the latest killing of a government official and one that comes just days after an assassination attempt on the acting defense minister.

The assassination comes as Taliban wage fierce battles across the country laying siege to provincial capitals in the south and west of the country. In southwestern Nimroz , the capital Zaranj was on the precipice of collapse with fierce fighting inside the city around key infrastructure, said provincial council chief Baz Mohammad Nasir.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told The Associated Press that the groups' fighters had killed Dawa Khan Menapal, who ran the government's press operations for the local and foreign media. Menapal had previously been a deputy spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

In a statement Mujahid put out later, he said Menapal "was killed in a special attack of Mujahideen" and was "punished for his deeds.”

Mujahid did not give any more details. The killing of government officials by the Taliban are not uncommon, and several recent attacks against civilians have been claimed by the Islamic State. The government most often holds the Taliban responsible.

The war between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s government forces has intensified over the past few months as U.S. and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

The Taliban are now trying to seize provincial capitals after already taking smaller administrative districts.

The killing of Menapal occurred as weekly Friday prayers were being said, Interior Ministry Deputy Spokesman Said Hamid Rushan said. It was unclear where Menapal was at the time of the shooting.

Late Tuesday, a Taliban bombing attack targeting Afghanistan’s acting defense minister killed at least eight people and wounded 20 in a heavily guarded upscale neighborhood of Kabul. The deputy minister was unharmed.

The blast was followed by a gun battle that also left four militants dead. The Taliban said it was to avenge its fighters killed during government offensives in rural provinces.

Meanwhile Afghan and U.S. aircraft pounded Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province Friday, as the insurgent force closed a major border crossing with neighboring Pakistan.

Residents in Helmand's contested provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, said airstrikes destroyed a market in the center of the city — an area controlled by the Taliban. Afghan officials say the Taliban now control 9 out of 10 police districts in the city.

Afghanistan’s elite commandos have deployed to Lashkar Gah, backed up by air strikes by the Afghan and U.S. air forces. The provincial capital of Nimroz in the southwest of the country was also on the verge of collapse, according to local officials.

The Taliban began sweeping through territory at an unexpected speed after the U.S. and NATO began their final withdrawal from Afghanistan in late April. More than half of Afghanistan 421 districts and district centers are now in Taliban hands.

While many of the districts are in remote regions, some are deeply strategic, giving the Taliban control of lucrative border crossings with Iran, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

In southeastern Afghanistan, the Taliban last month took control of the border town of Spin Boldak, opposite Pakistan. The crossing is one of Afghanistan's busiest and most valuable. Thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis cross daily and a steady stream of trucks pass through, bringing goods to land-locked Afghanistan from the Pakistani Arabian port city of Karachi.

On Friday the Taliban slammed shut the border crossing over a visa dispute.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Shooting#President Of Afghanistan#The Associated Press#The Islamic State#Nato#Interior Ministry#Afghans#Pakistanis#Pakistani Arabian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds of Afghan troops surrender to Taliban near Kunduz

Hundreds of Afghan security forces on Wednesday surrendered to the Taliban near the northern city of Kunduz, which was seized by the militant group earlier this week. The Washington Post reports an entire Afghan army corps surrendered to the Taliban and handed over valuable equipment, including weapons and vehicles. Kunduz...
MilitaryVoice of America

Pentagon: US Airstrikes in Afghanistan 'Having an Effect' on Taliban

U.S. airstrikes are helping to blunt Taliban advances across Afghanistan, although Pentagon officials warn American air power alone will not be enough to push back the insurgent offensive. For weeks, the United States has been launching "over-the-horizon" strikes from its Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and from its carrier...
MilitaryPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Afghan officials: Taliban take major army base in Kunduz

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghan officials and the Taliban say the insurgents have seized a major army base in Kunduz province, completing their northeast blitz. The base of the 217 Corps fell Wednesday at the airport. The Taliban posted video online that the group described as showing soldiers abandoning...
Worldnsjonline.com

To reach a peace deal, Taliban say Afghan president must go

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban say they don’t want to monopolize power, but they insist there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed. In an interview with The Associated Press, Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a...
WorldPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police headquarters falls to Taliban in southern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban captured a police headquarters Thursday in a provincial capital in southern Afghanistan teetering toward being lost to the insurgents as suspected U.S. airstrikes pounded the area, an official said. Fighting raged in Lashkar Gah, one of Afghanistan's largest cities in the Taliban heartland...
WorldInternational Business Times

Warlord Dostum Back In The Fray As Taliban Overwhelm Afghan North

The scene was a familiar one as warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum jetted into northern Afghanistan this week -- a promise of bloodshed and vengeance, and no apology for his vicious past. Despite a series of war crimes linked to his forces, the Afghan government is hoping Dostum's military acumen and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jen Psaki 'strongly urges' Taliban to commit to peace talks and says US still trusts Afghan troops after insurgents assassinated the head of the government media and captured their first provincial capital

The White House on Friday urged the Taliban to focus on peace talks hours after insurgents murdered the head of the Afghan government's media center and captured their first provincial capital. The Islamist forces have made rapid gains across the country ever since President Biden announced he was bringing U.S....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Bush administration hid truth regarding how close Taliban came to killing Cheney, new book reveals

A US army officer who was stationed at Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield in 2007 says that Taliban insurgents learned of a secret visit to the base by then-Vice President Dick Cheney and attempted to assassinate him.The incident, first reported as an attack on the base in February of that year, occurred while Mr Cheney was visiting service members at the former US stronghold. At the time, military officials insisted that there was no possibility that Taliban militants had truly known of the vice president’s whereabouts, and suggested that the attack was random.“The Taliban’s claims that they were going after the vice...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy