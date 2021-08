Some families hand down heirlooms from generation to generation. But the most prized possession of the extended Glazer family is not a set of fine china or a vintage wedding dress or any physical object. Rather, it is the value of a strong family and an equally strong education. And for the Glazers, Washington University has often been the place where those two essentials meet. Over the past 70 years, 16 members of the sprawling Glazer family tree — which encompasses the Chazen, Glazer, Goldstein, Kaplan and Shapiro branches — have graduated from, currently attend or are about to matriculate at WashU.