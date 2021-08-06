Cancel
Microsoft is integrating Spotify into a new Windows 11 focus feature

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is planning to integrate Spotify into a new Windows 11 feature. Panos Panay, Microsoft’s head of Windows and devices, teased the Focus Sessions Windows 11 feature on Twitter this week, and it appears to be a new way to focus on tasks and work. Focus Sessions includes Spotify integration, allowing you to create a focus timer to work through tasks while listening to playlist of music from Spotify.

www.theverge.com

