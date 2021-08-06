You can now pre-book Samsung's upcoming foldables in India

In just a couple more weeks, Samsung is expected to unveil their new Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone, and while most technical details have not been revealed, we do know that it will have an IPX8 rating for the first time. Now this means that the device can withstand continuous immersion in water that can be deeper than 1m (3ft). However, the testing conditions for the IPX8 are defined by the manufacturer, but are always under more severe conditions than the testing for the IPX7 rating. Read more for additional pictures and information.