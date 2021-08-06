Evil Dead: The Game has been delayed to 2022

It seems we'll be waiting a little longer to slay zombies as Ash Williams and pals, as developers Saber Interactive have announced they're delaying Evil Dead: The Game. The co-op and PvP third-person shooter is now set to release in February 2022, so the devs have more time to polish those zombos up. On top of that, they say they're also adding a single-player mode during this extra development time, so you'll be able to go it alone, rather than having to carry your friends through it.