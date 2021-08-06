Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Daisies, Aged: A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, and the End of the Native Tongues Era

By Julian Kimble
The Ringer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo year in hip-hop history sticks out quite like 1996: It marked the height of the East Coast–West Coast feud, the debut of several artists who would rule the next few decades, and the last moment before battle lines between “mainstream” and “underground” were fully drawn. The 1996 Rap Yearbook, a recurring series from The Ringer, will explore the landmark releases and moments from a quarter-century ago that redefined how we think of the genre. Today, we’re exploring the leaders of the Native Tongues collective at their respective crossroads.

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
J Dilla
Person
Phife Dawg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Tribe Called Quest#Mergers And Acquisitions#Black People#Native#Bicoastal#Mtv#The Notorious B I G#Big Poppa#De La Soul Is Dead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicHipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Teaming Up With DJ Drama For 'Gangsta Grillz' Project 'What Would Big Do 2021'

DJ Drama is having a busy summer. After riding shotgun on Tyler, The Creator’s chart-topping album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST and teasing an even more unexpected Gangsta Grillz collaboration with De La Soul (whose back catalog is finally coming to streaming this year), Barack O-Drama is joining forces with Fat Joe for a new Gangsta Grillz project.
MusicThe Ringer

How Outkast’s ‘Stankonia’ Made Atlanta One of the New Hubs of Hip-hop

Jinx and Shea discuss Outkast’s funkdafied fourth studio album, Stankonia. They talk about how the ATLiens André 3000 and Big Boi collaborated to create hits like “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” “Ms. Jackson,” and “So Fresh, So Clean.” Later, find out who had the best guest verse between Erykah Badu, Gangsta Boo, Killer Mike, B-Real, and Sleepy Brown and what made Jinx and Shea say, “DAMN that’s hard as fuck!” Listen as Jinx breaks down the legacy of this album and how it made Atlanta one of the new hubs of hip-hop. As always, stick around to hear a heated courtroom debate in Deena’s Court and find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lupe Fiasco Tackles A Jadakiss & Styles P Classic On "Whale Wit"

Lupe Fiasco has been a busy man of late, having recently engaged in a spirited war-of-the-words with his former podcast co-host Royce Da 5'9". For those who can appreciate a bit of good-old-fashioned lyrical jousting, look no further than our complete breakdown of their battle right here. Evidently, Lupe appears to have moved beyond a second round, keeping his blade sharp with a new freestyle.
Celebritiesthesource.com

De La Soul Officially Owns Their Masters

De La Soul officially “owns all the rights to their masters.” Hypebeast notes the acquisition in an announcement by Talib Kweli. “After years of being taken advantage by the recording industry in the worst possible ways, De La Soul now owns all the rights to their masters and is in full control of the amazing music they have created,” Kweli wrote. “Let’s salute Plugs 1, 2 and 3 for sticking to their guns and showing us that we can all beat the system if we come together as a community. Let’s hear it for black ownership of black art! Congratulations fellas…”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Talib Kweli Says De La Soul Finally Owns The Rights To Their Music

Talib Kweli says that De La Soul now owns the rights to their music after years of not have control of their catalog. He did not confirm if their albums would appear on streaming services. "Ladies and gentlemen I spoke to @djmaseo from the legendary @wearedelasoul today and it's official......
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

De La Soul’s Full Catalog Is Finally Coming to Streaming

After a long battle to get their back catalog heard in the digital realm, De La Soul’s music will hit all streaming platforms later this year, the group announced on Instagram Live. The group, who cut ties with their label of 30 years Tommy Boy last year after negotiations fell apart on streaming rights, have partnered with Reservoir Media, the music rights company who acquired Tommy Boy in June. “We’re trying to work hard and diligently along with the good folks at Reservoir to get this done. We sat down and we got it done pretty quick, actually,” Trugoy the Dove told...
Musichypebeast.com

De La Soul Finally Owns All the Rights to Their Masters

Talib Kweli happily revealed that De La Soul finally “owns all the rights to their masters” for the first time in years. Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, he shared that he received confirmation from Maseo himself. “After years of being taken advantage by the recording industry in the worst possible ways, De La Soul now owns all the rights to their masters and is in full control of the amazing music they have created,” Kweli wrote. “Let’s salute Plugs 1, 2 and 3 for sticking to their guns and showing us that we can all beat the system if we come together as a community. Let’s hear it for black ownership of black art! Congratulations fellas…”
MusicThe FADER

De La Soul says their albums are coming to streaming platforms

The long and painful saga of bringing De La Soul's music to streaming platforms seems to be at an end. During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, the iconic hip-hop trio announced that the band's entire catalogue, including their first six albums long absent from streaming, would be coming to platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.
Musiczapgossip.com

De La Soul’s music coming to streaming services

De La Soul have announced that their albums are finally becoming available to stream. The legendary hip hop trio – comprised of Dave ‘Trugoy the Dove’ Jolicoeur, Kelvin ‘Posdnuos’ Mercer and Vincent Lamont Mason Jr. aka Maseo – revealed in an Instagram Live that their full back catalogue, most of which has never been legally available on streaming services, is coming to all major platforms later in 2021.
MusicMTV

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' Rapper And Hip-Hop Icon, Dead At 57

Biz Markie, the rapper behind the iconic 1989 single "Just a Friend" who later found success as a DJ and producer, has died at age 57. His manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed Markie's death to multiple outlets. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry...
MusicComplex

De La Soul Speaks on Their Catalog Returning to Streaming Services This Year

After decades of legal battles with Tommy Boy Records, De La Soul announced today that their full catalog will soon be available to stream everywhere. The announcement comes as the group’s original label, Tommy Boy Records, was acquired by Reservoir Music in a $100 million deal. “We’re thrilled,” said the group’s Dave “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur on Instagram Live.
MusicHipHopDX.com

DJ Drama Offers To Do De La Soul 'Gangsta Grillz' To Celebrate Streaming Win

DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz stylings helped take Tyler, The Creator’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 last month. Now, it looks like he wants to do the same thing with De La Soul. On Tuesday (August 10), De La Soul hopped on Instagram Live to talk about their newly acquired catalog, which they’d been fighting Tommy Boy Records for over the past two decades.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

The LOX Discuss Dipset VERZUZ, Brotherhood & More on The Breakfast Club: Watch

The LOX is the talk of the town after their big win at VERZUZ against Dipset which ended up with many viral moments. Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about everything that happened at the event at the Madison Square Garden. They discuss their chemistry together, brotherhood beyond music over the years, how they rehearsed for VERZUZ, why they think they were going to win, Tyler The Creator’s comments about having a crush on Jadakiss, upcoming joint tour with State Property, and more.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Revered R&B & Hip-Hop Producer Chucky Thompson Passes Away

Chucky Thompson, one of the influential hip-hop producers of the ’90s who scored hits with Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige and more, has died. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Thompson, a Washington D.C. native, was one of the chief architects behind...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

De La Soul Confirm Albums Will Arrive On Streaming Services This Year

Following the updates that De La Soul's catalog will finally be added to streaming services, the group has confirmed the rumors. Hip Hop fans have long been begging for the iconic Rap trio to share their timeless albums with the masses, but like many other artists in the industry, Del La found themselves at odds with labels. Back in 2019, Tommy Boy Records first made attempts to release the group's back catalog and when the news surfaced, De La Soul told their fans not to stream the albums. They were reportedly only set to receive 10 percent of streaming profits, and the controversy caused Tommy Boy to back away from their plans.
EntertainmentThe Ringer

The Champ Is Still Here: The Greatness of Jadakiss, the Gravel-Voiced King of N.Y.

A little over 20 years ago, Alchemist, the Beverly Hills–bred producer who at that point was best known for his work with Dilated Peoples and Mobb Deep, began chopping up the break that comes three and a half minutes into a Samuel Jonathan Johnson song from 1978. He didn’t think his flip was perfect: The handclaps he’d added weren’t exactly right. So when DJ Premier dropped by to hear what the younger producer was working on, Alchemist wasn’t sure how the legend would react. But when Preemo gave the beat his highest compliment––“Yeah, I can rap to this”––Alchemist knew it was time to shop it.
MusicNewsday

LI's DeLaSoul's music will finally be available for streaming

After years of combative relations with its former record label, the iconic Long Island hip-hop trio De La Soul says its back catalog of music will at last be available to stream. "We have finally come down to a deal between ourselves and Reservoir Media to release our music in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy