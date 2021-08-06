Doctors story of Light and Life: the COVID-19 Darkness Overcome: Part II
In late December 2019, the WHO (World Health Organization) Country Office in China was notified of a cluster of viral pneumonia cases in Wuhan China. Little else was revealed and there was little concern around the world. After all, in the medical field, viruses causing pneumonia, bronchitis and other upper respiratory conditions are common. We expect them to be ordinary and in most cases we treat the patient with what would be considered a classic protocol and within a week to ten days the patients improve and life goes on.www.thedesertreview.com
