School Board prepares to reopen schools while keeping student safety in mind
The main topic at the Natchitoches Parish School Board meetings on Aug. 3 and 5 revolved around Covid and how the school district is preparing to keep students safe as the 2021-22 school year starts next week. LEAP 2025 data released from the Louisiana Department of Education has made it clear that in-person instruction is far more beneficial than virtual learning options for the majority of students.natchitochesparishjournal.com
