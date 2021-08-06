Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Cycling-Kenny wins fifth gold as Britain win women's madison

By Martyn Herman
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JbOkI_0bJePc3U00
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Women's Madison - Final - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan - August 6, 2021. Laura Kenny of Britain and Katie Archibald of Britain celebrate winning gold. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

IZU, Japan, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Laura Kenny became the most-decorated female Olympic cyclist as she rode to a fifth gold medal by partnering British team mate Katie Archibald to a commanding victory in the first ever women's madison in the Games on Friday.

The British stamped their authority on a frantic race early on and their points advantage grew as main rivals the Netherlands were involved in a crash with 70 of the 120 laps remaining.

Kenny and Archibald, taking turns around the 250m oval to hammer out a relentless pace, kept racking up points, winning 10 of the 12 sprints, and the only question was who would trail home in second place.

Britain won with 78 points with Denmark duo Amalie Dideriksen and Julie Leth way back on 35 points. The Russian Olympic Committee's Gulnaz Khatuntseva and Mariia Novolodskaia took the bronze medal with 26 points.

Kenny, who was already Britain's most successful female Olympian, had been level on four golds with Dutch rider Leontien van Moorsel who claimed three on the road and one on the track.

She suffered her first-ever defeat in an Olympic race when Britain lost their team pursuit crown to Germany this week, but her and Archibald hit back from that upset in style.

"With Katie I feel like I'm racing with a sister -- I'm so grateful to have her here and her support, I couldn't have done it without her," Kenny, who now has only one less Olympic gold than her track cycling husband Jason, told the BBC.

With the Dutch world champions Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild tangled in a horrible-looking crash, it became routine for Kenny and Archibald.

"I looked up and we had 60 laps to go and I thought I've not even touched the pedals!" Kenny said.

"I've never wanted to win a race so much in all my life and I messaged Jason and said I feel like my Olympics ends today, I love the team pursuit but I felt relief when it was over because this was the one race I wanted to win."

It was Britain's second gold of the track cycling programme after Matt Walls won Thursday's men's omnium.

The Dutch also have two golds so far but will earn another later when Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland go head to head in the men's individual sprint.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrie Lavreysen
Person
Amy Pieters
Person
Laura Kenny
Person
Kirsten Wild
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Track Cycling#Britain#Izu#British#Olympian#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
WorldMetro International

Olympics-Cycling-Peerless Germany dethrone Britain to win women’s team pursuit

TOKYO (Reuters) – Germany dethroned Britain’s women as queens of the Olympic track team pursuit in brutal fashion on Tuesday, with a third world record in two days giving them an emphatic victory. The fearsome foursome of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger almost caught Britain’s quartet...
CyclingWDEZ 101.9 FM

Olympics-Cycling-Britain’s Kenny involved in huge crash in omnium

IZU (Reuters) – Reigning champion Laura Kenny’s hopes of winning a third successive Olympic gold medal in omnium suffered an early blow as she was involved in a huge pile-up in the opening scratch race at the Izu Velodrome on Sunday. The British rider, winner in 2012 and 2016 and...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Sailing-Britain's Scott wins men's Finn sailing gold

ENOSHIMA, Japan, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Giles Scott won the gold medal for Britain in the men's Finn class in sailing at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday. Zsombor Berecz of Hungary took the silver medal, with Joan Cardona Mendez securing the bronze for Spain. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Olympics Latest: Britain’s Walls wins track cycling omnium

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Britain’s Matthew Walls won the opening scratch race of the four-event omnium and was never really challenged over the remainder of the races in winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Boxing-Britain's Yafai wins men's flyweight gold

TOKYO (Reuters) - Galal Yafai of Britain beat Carlo Paalam of the Philippines to win the men’s flyweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Paalam won silver, while Ryomei Tanaka of Japan and Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan both took bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy