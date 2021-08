Babies aren’t born with the ability to use, move, and focus their eyes the ways that adults without sight differences do. In their early weeks and months, they best see high contrast images, staring at them intently; this skill begins to shift into the ability to distinguish those objects from one another, and by the time they’re six months old babies can potentially see the full color spectrum. High contrast images are a fabulous tool in helping infants strengthen their seeing skills. High contrast board books are a natural means of introducing your youngest readers not only to these skills, but to the act of reading itself.