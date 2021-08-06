Cancel
FORECAST: Feels-like temps surpassing 100-degree mark this weekend

KCTV 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuiet weather expected as we wrap up the week. It will be a touch warmer and more humid this afternoon as highs climb in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values close to the triple digits. The heat turns up this weekend though with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the 90s and feels like temperatures surpassing the 100-degree mark. A quick moving system could provide parts of our area with scattered showers and a few storms late Saturday night into the overnight hours, but severe weather is expected farther to our north. Any strong storm could bring gusty wind and heavy rainfall.

#Severe Weather
