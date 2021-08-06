Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Schmigadoon! Recap: Leading Ladies and Doggy Dogs

By Oliver Sava
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt breaks my heart that an episode of TV spotlighting two Tony Award–winning musical-theater icons is so bland. Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Krakowski (finally making her appearance after four episodes of opening-credits teases) are the featured performers in “Tribulation,” and despite their best efforts, they can’t overcome the script’s shortcomings. Schmigadoon!’s romantic threads are extremely flimsy, and whatever the show is trying to say about modern relationships gets lost in its increasingly basic parody.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Camil
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leading Ladies#Doggy#Two Dogs#Tiff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Kristin Chenoweth talks Schmigadoon!

National treasure Kristin Chenoweth spoke with Solzy at the Movies about the new Apple TV+ musical comedy series, Schmigadoon!. Chenoweth stars as the opinionated and morally shrewd Mildred Layton on the 6-episode series. The character is said to be based mainly on Mrs. Shinn from The Music Man. Schmigadoon! is...
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Jaime Camil talks Schmigadoon!

Jaime Camil, who stars as Doc Jorge Lopez, spoke with Solzy at the Movies about the new Apple TV+ musical comedy series, Schmigadoon!. Schmigadoon! is an amazing throwback series to the days of the Golden Age of Hollywood Musicals. How quickly did you say yes upon being offered?. Jaime Camil:...
Theater & DancePosted by
Entertainment Weekly

How Schmigadoon crafted that hilarious dream ballet joke

Let's be honest, even if you love musicals, does anyone actually like a dream ballet?. The answer (for reasonable human beings) is no. A staple of golden-age musicals like Carousel, On the Town, An American in Paris, and Oklahoma, the dream ballet typically comes somewhere in the second act and often recaps the events of the musical thus far, giving insight into a character's psyche through dance. But what it really does is stop the action of a show in its tracks.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Schmigadoon!’ Creator Tells Us the Real-Life Story Behind ‘Doggy Dog World’

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Thursday’s episode of Apple TV+ comedy “Schmigadoon!”) “Schmigadoon!” fans learned it’s a ruff — er, rough, world out there on this week’s episode of the Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key-led musical comedy series, as now-split couple Melissa (Strong) and Josh (Key) have still yet to reunite with each other in the show’s titular town ahead of next Thursday’s Season 1 finale. Their inability to see eye to eye in Episode 5, titled “Tribulation,” was mirrored in a flashback to the earlier days of their relationship, when confusion over the phrase “dog-eat-dog world” sparked a huge fight between the two.
TV SeriesMyStateline.com

‘Muppet Babies’ show features cross-dressing Gonzo

(WTVO) — “Muppet Babies” is catching fire after an episode revealed the character of Gonzo to be a cross-dressing princess dubbed “Gonzorella.”. Vulture reported that in an episode aired last week, Gonzo and the other characters attended a royal ball at which two characters say boys are supposed to wear knight costumes. However, a “fairy ratfather” grants Gonzo’s wish to become a princess.
TV SeriesEsquire

Nine Perfect Strangers

In following the recent tradition of pulpy summer shows that are as high on star power as they are drama, please welcome Nine Perfect Strangers to the stage. It has everything that we've come to expect out of a mysterious, celebrity-filled thriller: beautiful sets, an air of suspense, rich people with more money than sense, a poor woman with something to learn, and Nicole Kidman. Add a nice fresh-pressed juice or dare I say, a vodka-based cocktail, and you're golden. Gang's all here.
TV SeriesVulture

Euphoria Invites Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike to the Party for Season Two

Did you hear about the new kids? Three of them, in fact, who’ll be stepping into the high-school fray for Euphoria season two. Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike, and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. are joining the series for its upcoming second season, set to premiere in late 2021 or early 2022, per reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. Kelly, of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood fame, is reportedly playing “a jaded, drugged-out suburban housewife” in THR’s description. Fike, meanwhile — a musician who released his debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong? last year — told Variety his character is a “homie” of protagonists Rue and Jules, played by Zendaya and Hunter Schafer. The role will be Fike’s first, and Variety described it as a main part. And Lil Meech, the actor-rapper son of Black Mafia Family co-founder Big Meech, is rumored to be cast as a love interest for Maddy (Alexa Demie), per THR. Season two of Sam Levinson’s HBO hit comes after two special episodes, released as a stopgap when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed filming.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Beanie Feldstein To Star As Fanny Brice In First Broadway Revival Of ‘Funny Girl’

Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein has been set to star as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, which will serve as the first Broadway revival of the iconic musical that premiered in 1964 with Barbra Streisand in the role. It is scheduled to begin performances in spring 2022 at a Broadway theatre to be announced. The new production is being directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), with choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, a revised book Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, La Cage Aux Folles) and scenic design by David Zinn. The revival is from...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Schmigadoon!'s Jaime Camil Hints at a Second Magical Season "Gifted ... by the Heavens"

Jaime Camil is a familiar face to many, probably best known for his outlandish and outstanding portrayal of Rogelio De La Vega, Jane's father, on Jane the Virgin. But if you didn't catch any of his 99 episodes of that show, close your eyes and let yourself be transported by his voice, which is featured in animated shows on both TV and cinema, from the rebooted Ducktales to The Secret Life of Pets.
TV Seriesthelostogle.com

Rez Recaps: Reservation Dogs Ep. 1 / Ep. 2

America always seems to lust after Indigenous people when they’re at their lowest, for dramatic purposes, of course. Very rarely are their comical sides ever shown—probably because it actually humanizes us too much—which makes Reservation Dogs not only a groundbreaking series, but one of the truest shows ever presented on television.
TV SeriesVulture

The Other Two Season 2 Trailer: Rise of Molly Shannon

In this climate, with the fall of Ellen, there is one woman who can claim the throne of daytime TV: Pat Dubek. Two years after premiering on Comedy Central, TV’s best comedy about the weird machinations of popular culture, The Other Two, is finally coming back, this time on HBO Max. In the first season, Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) dealt with the overnight rise of their little brother ChaseDreams’s (Case Walker) music career. This time around, Chase has seemingly retired and gone off to college, but their mother Pat (Molly Shannon) has suddenly become the star in the family thanks to her new, largely catchphrase-based talk show. So Brooke and Cary try to claw their way back into the limelight yet again: He hosts a variety of degrading web-based talk shows like Age, Net Worth, Feet, while she tries to make a career as a music manager, following in the footsteps of Ken Marino’s ever-pathetic Streeter. Created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two season two premieres on HBO Max on August 26, with two new episodes airing each week until September 23. This time around, they can be even more explicit about the degradations of fame!
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Rowan Blanchard & Auli'i Cravalho To Star In Queer Teen Romance Movie!

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho will be starring in a new movie together!!. The 19 and 20-year-olds have been cast in an upcoming queer teen love story for Hulu, according to Variety. Rowan will play “Paige, an aspiring artist who’s thrust out of her comfort zone when forced to join...
MoviesVulture

Watch Hotties Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy Bicker Hotly in This Together Clip

James McAvoy’s pandemic hair is really long, but his patience is really short in this exclusive clip from the upcoming lockdown comedy Together. In a straight-to-camera confessional style reminiscent of Fleabag, he and Sharon Horgan play a couple who are working, and fighting, from home in 2020. Horgan’s character beseeches McAvoy’s to tell the audience what he does for a living because she doesn’t get it herself. “I’ve got a boutique consultancy. We specialize in data analytics and finding technological, multimedia solutions for linear online broadcast marketing providers. We specialize in cost-efficiency savings. I mean, what’s so complicated about that?” So, so much is complicated about that, James. Horgan leans forward and sums it up as basically “computers,” causing McAvoy, kid-size yogurt cup in hand, to unleash the most spiteful psycho laugh we’ve seen in a movie clip all year. A ten-out-of-ten angry laugh. Directed by Stephen Daldry and written by Dennis Kelly, the film hits theaters August 27. Go for Horgan in overalls; stay for McAvoy bringing that Split energy to a rom-com.
TV & VideosVulture

Tituss Burgess to Take ‘Easy Street’ to Annie Live! As Rooster

It’s time for Tituss Burgess to dust off his best disguises and head to “Easy Street.” The actor is set to play Rooster in NBC’s upcoming Annie Live!, according to a press release. He’ll scheme to kidnap Annie and pocket the reward for finding her parents alongside Taraji P. Henson’s Miss Hannigan, the evil orphanage leader and his sister. “I’ve always wanted to be a villain,” Burgess said in the release. The production, set to air on December 2, also stars Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, but has yet to announce its Annie. Burgess, meanwhile, also stars as “King of Gospel” James Cleveland in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.
TV & VideosVulture

Katie and Greg’s Bachelorette Finale Blowup Was Capital-A Acting

A 2021 reimagining of the psychological classic Gaslight occurred on The Bachelorette’s Monday finale, where Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo took on the roles originated by Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer, respectively, to tell each other just how much they were manipulated into an abyss of reality-show insanity. As boiled over from last week’s penultimate episode, Grippo, the show’s strong frontunner prior to his dramatic self-elimination, found himself having to defend his past on “After the Final Rose” from a nugget of intel that has since emerged about his personal life: He studied from 2017 to 2019 at the renowned William Esper Studio in New York City, which specializes in acting and the performing arts. During their “After the Final Rose” sit-down, Thurston angrily vocalized how she now believed Grippo’s break-up monologue was something right out of the Royal Tampa Academy of Dramatic Tricks’s curriculum. Or, perhaps more accurately to her, Tobias’s fire sale audition.
TV SeriesVulture

Good Trouble Recap: Good Night and Good Luck

Alice is getting so many big moments this season, and it is a sight to behold! That whole “standing up for herself” thing is catching on in all aspects of her life, and the next target seems to be her parents. After hearing them once again go on and on about how well Alice’s brother David is doing and that he’s going to host their annual Lunar New Year party in his swanky new condo, Alice demands that she throw the party at the Coterie and promises it will be perfect. No pressure or anything.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Breaking Down Hallmark Channel's Stacked Roster of Leading Ladies

Watch: Candace Cameron Bure Tells Why People Love Christmas Movies. Break out the fake snow, sugar cookies and mulled cider because we've got a major milestone to celebrate. The Hallmark Channel is no longer a teenager, turning 20 years old on Aug. 5. The family-friendly network launched in 2001, becoming the go-to destination for feel-good entertainment, delightfully cheesy Christmas movies and a surprising source of some serious girl power on TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy