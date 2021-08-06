Cancel
Illinois State

IDPH expands free COVID-19 testing to Illinois schools

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Public Health will expand its COVID-19 testing to cover all public schools in the state. “In-person learning is a priority and we want to make sure students, teachers, and staff are able to return to the classroom as safely as possible,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “With the surge in COVID-19 cases and delta variant, the sooner we know if someone has been infected, the quicker we can take action to prevent the spread of the virus to others. Not only is testing the best way to identify these cases, it can also help keep kids in school with a new test-to-stay protocol.”

