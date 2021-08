CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The CDC previously said that pregnant women can get a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, it’s saying expecting moms should roll up their sleeves and get the shot. The CDC said new data showed no increased risk of miscarriage for pregnant women who got the COVID-19 vaccine. It added evidence about the safety and effectiveness of getting the shot while expecting a baby is growing, but only about 23% of expectant moms have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.