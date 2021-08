PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that Pittsburgh Public Schools has squared away its health and safety plan, the district is discussing ways to spend a large portion of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan. The district has about $100 million to play with from the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Relief Funds. On Friday, as part of an extensive community engagement process, the district sat down with stakeholders to discuss the spending plan. According to PPS, at least 20 percent of the funding must​ be spent on addressing learning loss. But some of the other​ allowable uses school administrators...