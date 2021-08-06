Beware child tax credit scams
If you qualify for the child tax credit, you can expect monthly checks per child from the federal government through the end of the year, instead of the parents having to wait for a refund at the end of the tax year. But this is also an opportunity for scammers, who are likely using their standard playbook, meaning impostor scams may appear, with con artists pretending to "help" you get your payments earlier, get more money, or commit identity theft.www.advantagenews.com
