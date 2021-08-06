Beware child tax credit scams

(CBS Detroit) — Advance payments for the updated Child Tax Credit will start to arrive again on August 13. Many recipients didn’t know to expect the money this time last month. Everyone should be aware this month, having already received the first payment. But parents still may not know how to manage what can add up to $3,600 per child. They may want to take additional steps to ensure they receive what they’re owed in the way that they want it. That’s where the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, Child Tax Credit Non-Filer Sign-Up Tool, and Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant — three tools launched this summer by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) — come into play.