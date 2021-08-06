Cancel
New York City, NY

Fall Dance Preview

By Marina Hars s
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor months, dance has been making its cautious return, usually outdoors, in small-scale works, but nothing can compare with the rush of seeing a stage full of dancers, their arms and legs radiating energy and precision. New York City Ballet’s opening-night program this fall closes with just such a spectacle—George Balanchine’s “Symphony in C,” a grand display for fifty dancers, dressed in black and white, set to youthful Bizet. If you’re in need of a burst of joy, here it is. The season (Sept. 21-Oct. 17) also offers new works, farewells (for Maria Kowroski, Lauren Lovette, Abi Stafford, and Ask la Cour), and Balanchine’s razor-sharp modernist masterpiece “Agon,” which for many has come to define the company style.

