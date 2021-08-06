Cancel
New York City, NY

Fall Classical-Music Preview

By Oussama Zah r
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall schedules may be thinner than usual, but the fact that they contain live, indoor, and in-person events engenders a hopefulness that was missing just a few months ago. The New York Philharmonic recounts the first year and a half of the pandemic in its season-opening concert, “From Silence to Celebration,” at Alice Tully Hall, Sept. 17-19. (David Geffen Hall is closed for renovations.) The program traces an arc from Anna Clyne’s heart-tugging “Within Her Arms” and Aaron Copland’s dignified “Quiet City” to George Walker’s “Antifonys” and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, in which the solo piano gleams and trills as it emerges from the shadows.

www.newyorker.com

