New York City, NY

Fall Television Preview

By Rachel Sym e
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you take the “Three Amigos” formula, fast-forward forty years, swap out Chevy Chase for Selena Gomez, and transplant it to a ritzy Upper West Side apartment building, you have the kooky new Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” (Aug. 31). Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Gomez play neighbors in the musty Arconia (a fictional cross between the Ansonia and the Dakota) who, after a fellow-tenant turns up dead, form a vigilante Scooby squad—and record the whole thing for a podcast. The show digs into a peculiar slice of Zabar’s-adjacent, persnickety New York (with cheeky cameos from Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, and Jayne Houdyshell), and although it can teeter into the wackadoo, it’s an oddly touching tale of intergenerational scheming.

