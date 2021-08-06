Cancel
New York City, NY

Summer at Fort Tilden

The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a recent summer evening, at Fort Tilden (pictured)—a former U.S. military site, in Queens, overlooking New York Harbor—a lone Jet Skier riding along the beach provided a romantic view worthy of Caspar David Friedrich. In autumn, the oceanfront park in the Rockaways is one of the best spots in the five boroughs to watch migrating hawks. Situated in the Gateway National Recreation Area, Fort Tilden, which has no lifeguards, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

