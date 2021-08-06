Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Some Breakthroughs That Are Not Bad

By Zach Zimmerma n
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe term “breakthrough infection” refers to cases in which people who were fully immunized nevertheless become infected with the coronavirus. —The Times. Realizing that you are drawn to men who withhold their love and affection. Understanding that you’ll never pull off pants that don’t go all the way down. Doing...

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupons#Times#Instagram#Zzdoublezz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Atul Gawande on the COVID-19 Resurgence

For a few brief moments this summer, in places where the vaccination rate was high, we could imagine getting back to life after COVID-19, but the Delta variant has quickly changed the picture. Atul Gawande discusses the latest wave of the virus, the state of vaccination, and a new variant, Lambda, that’s just landed on our shores. Plus, the Weather Station performs a set from home; and Vinson Cunningham walks us through a classic New York City Hall wedding—his own.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Is It the Delta Variant or That Guy on Your Twitter Thread?

Stays significantly longer than others. Goes by either just a first name or a series of letters and numbers that are almost impossible to remember. Is obsessed with protein. Is depicted by a cartoonish avatar that really minimizes the degree of danger at play. Can be found all over but...
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Some toxic offerings in a 'smorgasbord' of bad writing

But …beware, as we sample linguistic offerings, that on this table we will find only toxic items, however tasty they seem to lovers of wordplay. For example, this from a vacation-advisory website:. "Gansbaai, off the coast of South Africa, has been named shark alley for its great presence of sharks....
InternetThe New Yorker

Facebook Wants Us to Live in the Metaverse

In a Facebook earnings call last week, Mark Zuckerberg outlined the future of his company. The vision he put forth wasn’t based on advertising, which provides the bulk of Facebook’s current profits, or on an increase in the over-all size of the social network, which already has nearly three billion monthly active users. Instead, Zuckerberg said that his goal is for Facebook to help build the “metaverse,” a Silicon Valley buzzword that has become an obsession for anyone trying to predict, and thus profit from, the next decade of technology. “I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social-media company to seeing us as a metaverse company,” Zuckerberg said. It was a remarkable pivot in messaging for the social-media giant, especially given the fact that the exact meaning of the metaverse, and what it portends for digital life, is far from clear. In the earnings call, Zuckerberg offered his own definition. The metaverse is “a virtual environment where you can be present with people in digital spaces,” he said. It’s “an embodied Internet that you’re inside of rather than just looking at. We believe that this is going to be the successor to the mobile Internet.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
Golfwiltonbulletin.com

Rachel Uchitel Is Done With Tiger Woods NDA

More than a decade ago, Rachel Uchitel became the unwilling face of the Tiger Woods cheating scandal, despite being just one of many women involved. In the intervening years, Woods has been free to more or less return to his millions and his glamorous golf career — he’s currently tied for 12th on the Forbes list of highest paid athletes and reclaimed his Masters champion title in 2019, though he recently sustained serious injuries in a car accident. Uchitel, meanwhile, has been unable to shake the “other woman” reputation — in large part because a sweeping NDA she signed in the aftermath of the affair left her unable to defend herself from a relentless onslaught of negative press, accusations and speculation, or even share her side of the story at all.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

There’s an Earthquake Coming!

One Saturday afternoon a few years ago, Richard Allen was riding Bay Area Rapid Transit between Berkeley and Oakland when the train suddenly stopped. “We’ve had an alert for an earthquake,” the conductor announced. “We’re going to assess the situation and decide what to do.” Allen, the director of the Seismological Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley, had spent much of the previous two decades working toward that moment. He studied the faces around him, looking for signs of panic. A couple of locals sat down and inspected their phones; a family of tourists joked about their Bay Area bucket list (Alcatraz, Golden Gate, earthquake—check). After a few minutes’ orderly wait, the train’s journey resumed. Apparently, earthquake early warning, or E.E.W.—the technology that Allen had been championing since 2001—could feel routine, like an everyday inconvenience.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Scientist goes viral for effortlessly debunking Covid vaccine misinformation being spread on TikTok

A scientist has gone viral for combatting another virus – misinformation surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Posting on TikTok, Tracy, who says she is a retired college professor and holds a PhD in microbiology and immunology creates duets with people who are spreading misinformation and addresses their points in turn to show people why they are demonstrably false.
Burbank, CAPosted by
Michelle Loucadoux

7 Reasons Burbank Might Be Approaching a Massive Tipping Point

A fistfight broke out in the checkout aisle of one of Burbank's popular grocery stores. As the two men threw punches and grabbed handfuls of each others’ Lululemon athleisure wear, the passionate brawl moved into the parking lot. Onlookers poured out of the nearby Burbank Starbucks and folks clicked record on their iPhone 12s. It was like a scene out of a movie.
Comicskhn.org

‘Bad Breath?’

This cartoon from Darrin Bell’s Candorville is used with permission of the Cartoonist Group. Cartoons are the property of their respective artists and are subject to copyright laws. Do not reproduce or redistribute this cartoon without permission of the artist.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios could have some very bad news for fans

Now that Phase 4 has already made the leap to the cinema with Black Widow it seemed that Marvel Studios would be unstoppable again, but they can make big changes. The year 2020 has been very hard for the whole world because of the pandemic, the film industry has suffered a lot due to restrictions when filming and especially because movie theaters were closed. Therefore Marvel Studios delayed all his films and series, which has meant that in 2021 they have a lot to premiere, in fact, we have already seen WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki Y Black Widow.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

What to Stream: “Bontoc Eulogy,” a Filipino Filmmaker’s Docu-Fiction About His Grandfathers’ Disappearances

Some of the best independent films can be accessed only with subscriptions to specialty streaming services, such as OVID.tv. That platform is calling August its “doc month,” and the provocatively wide-ranging program includes such treasures as the two short films by Fronza Woods, “Killing Time” and “Fannie’s Film,” and the only feature to date by Marlon Fuentes, “Bontoc Eulogy,” from 1995, which is very rarely shown. Available to stream as of Thursday, Fuentes’s film is an extraordinarily accomplished and moving fusion of documentary and fiction, in a genre unto itself: the personal mockumentary. In it, Fuentes portrays himself, a Filipino man who, as a young adult, twenty years earlier, emigrated from Manila to the United States. He hasn’t returned to his home country since, and finds that he is losing his memory of it. The film embodies his quest to recover his past; it’s a blend of personal exploration and passionate historiography that exposes and challenges two different forms of colonialism, or, rather, three—and it’s the third kind that is most ubiquitous and insidious, and which “Bontoc Eulogy” most radically reveals and, moreover, resists.
Musicweallwantsomeone.org

Bad Bad Hats

Minneapolis indie rockers Bad Bad Hats are the latest signings to Don Giovanni Records, who will release their new album Walkman on September 17th. With the news comes the release absolutely delightful and charmer of a new single in “Detroit Basketball.” The song is directly influenced by the Detroit Pistons as the song’s title as the call-and-response chant that fills the Little Caesars Arena on game night. The simple phrase got stuck in their head delivering a catchy indie pop and rock sound that chugs along effortlessly in a cool manner that has an addictive quality that is undeniably fresh and addictive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy