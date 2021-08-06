Fall Theatre Preview

If all goes according to plan—begone, Delta variant!—Broadway will soon rematerialize like Brigadoon. Ahoy, Phantom! Long time no see, Alexander Hamilton! Star casting provides a (proverbial) shot in the arm. Jeff Daniels returns as Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” starting at the Shubert on Oct. 5. Sara Bareilles reties her apron in “Waitress” (Barrymore, Sept. 2). And David Byrne performs an encore run of his sui-generis concert show, “American Utopia” (St. James, Sept. 17). Then there’s last year’s doomed spring season, much of which is finally coming out of the plastic wrap. Sam Mendes’s staging of “The Lehman Trilogy,” Stefano Massini’s epic tale of the Lehman clan, from its immigrant origins to the financial collapse of 2008, starts previews at the Nederlander on Sept. 25. Other long-delayed productions include a musical version of “Mrs. Doubtfire” (Sondheim, Oct. 21); the Roundabout’s revival of “Caroline, or Change,” Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori’s complex musical about a maid in the civil-rights era (Studio 54, Oct. 8); “Diana,” a singing answer to “The Crown” (Longacre, Nov. 2); and Lincoln Center Theatre’s musical “Flying Over Sunset,” which imagines the mid-century LSD experimentation enjoyed by Cary Grant, Clare Boothe Luce, and Aldous Huxley (Vivian Beaumont, Nov. 11).