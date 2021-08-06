Cancel
MLB

Royals win Thursday over White Sox

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 6 days ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Lynch and four relievers held the Chicago White Sox in check, and Emmanuel Rivera’s line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on for a 3-2 victory. Kansas City won its second consecutive game, while the AL Central-leading...

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

