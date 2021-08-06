Cancel
Wichita, KS

Surge lose to Midland Thursday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
WICHITA, KS – In the longest game in Wind Surge history, the Midland RockHounds won a wild 10 inning game by a final score of 13-12 on Thursday at Riverfront Stadium. This game got out to an ugly start for Wichita as Midland put up four runs in the first inning before an out was recorded. Devin Foyle hit a two-run home run before JJ Schwarz and Jhonny Santos both picked up RBI doubles. However, the Wind Surge were able to take the lead just two innings later, thanks in part to a six run third inning. In the second, the Surge tallied one on the board after Spencer Steer drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch with two outs in the inning. Though that was the lone run they scored, Wichita pounded Midland the next inning with six runs on four hits. Trey Cabbage led off the inning with a towering home run to the left field bullpen. Cabbage’s 7th long ball of the season traveled 403 feet at 102 miles per hour.

Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Wind Surge take 5 of 6 against Midland

WICHITA — The Wichita Wind Surge made the most of their brief six-game homestand by taking five games of the six-game series against Midland. The Wind Surge (49-35) are a season-high 14 games above .500 while extending their first-place lead by four games over second-place Tulsa (45-39), with Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas (44-40) both five back in the North Division.
Salina Post

Wind Surge loses in 10 innings to RockHounds

Hutch Post

Wichita wins over Midland Saturday

WICHITA, KS – For the second time this homestand, the Wind Surge used their ninth-inning magic to walk off the Midland RockHounds in game five of the series Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium. The Surge sit in first place in the division by three games. The Wind Surge picked their...
Midland Trail's Thunder and Lightning

HICO - There is a storm brewing in Hico. Listen and you will hear the thunder and watch and you will see the lightning. Or more precisely, Thunder and Lightning. As the 2021 season dawns, Midland Trail coach Frank Isaacs said he plans to get back to “Midland Trail football” and that means a heavy dose of the run game. And that in turn means the Patriots version of Thunder (Aden Isaacs) and Lightning (Robert Ruffner).
Hutch Post

Surge lose to Naturals Saturday

SPRINGDALE, AR– The Wind Surge dropped their third straight game to the Naturals by a final score of 8-4 in Springdale Saturday. For the sixth time this season, the Wind Surge started out a game with a leadoff home run. This time, BJ Boyd led off the game with his seventh bomb of the season on a deep shot to center field.
NY Boulders Swept by Tri-City ValleyCats, Lose Thursday, 8-6

In Frontier League baseball…the New York Boulders played game four of their four-game road trip against the Tri-City ValleyCats at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy yesterday. With Nathan Alexander pitching for the Boulders, outfielder Chris Kwitzer was at the plate for Tri-City, leading 6-3 in the 5th…. And that...
Tigers, Caps Win; Cubs, Sox Lose on Thursday; Pistons Get Cunningham

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Miguel Cabrera hit a pair of homers, raising his career total to 497, while Casey Mize allowed four hits with two strikeouts over seven innings, as the Tigers downed the visiting Baltimore Orioles last night, 6-2. The series at Comerica Park in Detroit continues this evening. Coverage with Dan Dickerson and Jim Price starts at 6:50 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
Salina Post

Wind Surge loses third straight to Naturals

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – The Wind Surge dropped their third straight game to the Naturals by a final score of 8-4. For the sixth time this season, the Wind Surge started out a game with a leadoff home run. This time, BJ Boyd led off the game with his seventh bomb of the season on a deep shot to center field.
Midlands teams complete ALB season

Lexington Post 7 made it to last week’s South Carolina American Legion Baseball (ALB) state finals before being eliminated while Chapin/Newberry Post 193/24 and West Columbia Post 79 completed their seasons in the week leading up to the finals tournament. Post 7 took an early 2-0 lead against Fort Mill...
Midland's Loewen finishes 14th at CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wisc. – Midland’s Arielle Loewen finished a solid 14th place at the NOBULL CrossFit Games on Sunday. Loewen, who trains out of Renewed Strength CrossFit, was making her first appearance at the Games after winning the Granite Games in June near Minneapolis.
Martin aids Wind Surge in walk-off win over Midland

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge won their third straight game tonight in true Wind Surge fashion – a walk-off single to complete a comeback. Wichita increased their division lead to four games over second-place Arkansas with the win tonight. Though Midland got on the board first in the...
Ogden Raptors lose Thursday, then trade for 2 more hitters from Great Falls

The Ogden Raptors took a 4-1 lead early Thursday night in Idaho Falls but relinquished it with big innings and lost 12-4 in a game that began 30 minutes late due to weather. Ogden (37-28, 8-9 second half) totaled seven hits; no player had more than one. The Raptors went up 3-1 in the second inning when outfielder Reese Alexiades singled in a run, then catcher Niko Pacheco doubled in two more.
Cabbage powers Wind Surge to win over Midland

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -- The Wind Surge cruised past Midland 11-4 on Friday. Wichita was led by designated hitter Trey Cabbage who had two home runs and five RBIs. Cabbage now has a four game hitting streak and tied the Wind Surge record for most RBIs in a game with five. It's his second career multi-home run game of the season.
Stronger, tougher Charles starring in soccer, football at Midland

ONA — Olivia Charles was in a familiar setting Monday, kicking a ball into a soccer net. This time, though, it was a football. The Cabell Midland junior is considered by many the premier girls soccer player in West Virginia and one of the better ones on the East Coast. She also has become one of the state’s better kickers in football. Charles figures to be an integral part of a Knights team tabbed as a strong contender to win a state championship.
Hutch Post

Melendez promoted to Omaha

KANSAS CITY, MO. (Aug. 9, 2021) – Kansas City Royals prospect MJ Melendez has been promoted to Triple-A Omaha, the club announced today. The 22-year-old catcher currently ranks second among all minor league players with 28 home runs this season, spending the first part of the year with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
The top 30 college baseball programs during the the most recent five seasons, No. 11 through 20

Three years ago, I wrote an article that ranked college baseball programs based on how they did during the ten-year period of 2009 to 2018. During that period, Mississippi State was ranked the 16th best college baseball program. Now that the 2021 college baseball program has come to a close, it is time to do another update. But instead of doing it for 10 years, I have decided to only include the last five full seasons. In my opinion, that gives a more accurate indication of where college baseball programs really rank among all of the programs.

