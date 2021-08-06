Surge lose to Midland Thursday
WICHITA, KS – In the longest game in Wind Surge history, the Midland RockHounds won a wild 10 inning game by a final score of 13-12 on Thursday at Riverfront Stadium. This game got out to an ugly start for Wichita as Midland put up four runs in the first inning before an out was recorded. Devin Foyle hit a two-run home run before JJ Schwarz and Jhonny Santos both picked up RBI doubles. However, the Wind Surge were able to take the lead just two innings later, thanks in part to a six run third inning. In the second, the Surge tallied one on the board after Spencer Steer drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch with two outs in the inning. Though that was the lone run they scored, Wichita pounded Midland the next inning with six runs on four hits. Trey Cabbage led off the inning with a towering home run to the left field bullpen. Cabbage’s 7th long ball of the season traveled 403 feet at 102 miles per hour.hutchpost.com
