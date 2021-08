After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Pirelli calendar is back and it's bringing the starpower for its 48th edition. This year, the annual calendar taps into music's biggest names across generations with Canadian photographer Bryan Adams capturing a behind-the-scenes look at what it means to be a performer for the world's audiences. “On the road is where I have been for the last 45 years, because the life of a musician is made up of roads, travel, waiting in hotels, hours backstage," said Adams.