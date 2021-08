HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews were called to the 9400 block of North Madison to help a woman who needed rescued Tuesday. According to the fire department, a woman was mowing with a large field-type mower around 9:45 a.m. As she tried to exit out of a ditch, the mower tipped back to where the front of the mower was pointing straight up in the air. The woman was on her back. Fortunately, the mower stayed stable until fire crews were able to use a truck to pull it back onto its wheels.