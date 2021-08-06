Cancel
Madison, WI

‘Come by and pick a strawberry’

By Linda Falkenstein
isthmus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere, there and everywhere are remnant bits of land that don’t fit easily into our regimented schemes of yards and parks. Take, for instance, a modest triangle at the intersection of Lansing and Richard streets alongside Starkweather Drive on Madison’s east side. It was exactly the sort of leftover parcel that Emily Steinwehe and Erin McWalter of Wisconsin Food Forests were looking for: city-owned, underused, full of unseen potential, and in an area where the neighbors can get behind the concept of creating a communal food plot, or “food forest.”

