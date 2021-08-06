Meghan McCain was the wild card that made ‘The View’ an unpredictable — and exhausting — rollercoaster

Ending four years on The View, McCain closed out Friday's pre-taped episode by saying that she had “honestly the best of times and worst of times in all ways on and off the show. It’s been a really incredible, liberating experience. And I will always cherish the time I’ve spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I hope that our executive producer Brian can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the last four years as much as I probably have.” As The Daily Beast's Matt Wilstein notes, "that line got a hearty laugh from her most frequent sparring partner Joy Behar, who along with the rest of the show’s four remaining co-hosts declined to share any warm words at all about the woman with whom they have shared the screen for the past several years." ALSO: Check out the exuberant Twitter reaction to McCain's final show.