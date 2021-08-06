The best dance, on your laptop: Young risk-takers are going outdoors to create short, raw films
Sara Mearns, the New York City Ballet star, whirls through a public park in sneakers and a lime-green bodysuit, all zany glamour with a ’90s vibe. In a sly little film simply titled “Another Dance Film,” Mearns powers uphill past a jogger, reaching the top of an amphitheater’s seating gallery. She doesn’t stop. With the same ferocity, she plunges down the tiers, long hair whipping as she kicks, struts and hops from step to step. Ballerina as all-terrain vehicle.www.washingtonpost.com
