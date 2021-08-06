Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The best dance, on your laptop: Young risk-takers are going outdoors to create short, raw films

By Dance critic
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Mearns, the New York City Ballet star, whirls through a public park in sneakers and a lime-green bodysuit, all zany glamour with a ’90s vibe. In a sly little film simply titled “Another Dance Film,” Mearns powers uphill past a jogger, reaching the top of an amphitheater’s seating gallery. She doesn’t stop. With the same ferocity, she plunges down the tiers, long hair whipping as she kicks, struts and hops from step to step. Ballerina as all-terrain vehicle.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariel Schulman
Person
Wim Wenders
Person
Henry Joost
Person
Pina Bausch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Film#Contemporary Dance#Laptop#Concert Dance#Un#English#Danish#American#Marquee Tv#Washington Ballet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Laptops
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Bronx, NYdance.nyc

Bronx Live-In/Create-In Residency Dance Film Grant

Pizarts is offering a grant for one month at BAR's live-in/create-in residency located in Bronx New York. There is a $125 application fee and if selected for the program an administration fee of $275. a??. Residency Includes:. Housing (4 Weeks) Studio (Marley Floors + Wood Floors) and Art Space. 1-3...
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Dance company to showcase film Saturday

A dance company in Grand Rapids that was founded right before the pandemic in March 2020 figured out a way to still get together for class even when they weren't allowed to meet in person. The group will show a film Saturday to showcase their progress throughout the season. (Aug. 6, 2021)
San Antonio, TXWilson County News

Enjoy Disney film outdoors in the Garden

Cozy up under the moonlight as the San Antonio Botanical Garden presents Movies by Moonlight in the Garden on Saturday, Aug. 14, screening Disney’s “Coco.” Doors open at 7:45 p.m., with the movie to begin around 8:15 p.m. Blankets or low-riding lawn chairs are encouraged, and food and drinks will...
Video GamesPremiumBeat.com

The Future of Filmmaking: Creating Short Films Within a PS5 Video Game

One of today’s most inventive and unexpected filmmaking experiences awaits within Dreams. I first heard of the Media Molecule creation Dreams when IGN dropped their review in early 2020. Sadly, I never got around to downloading the game due to the (ahem) distractions that soon popped up. Looking back, it’s easy to imagine how much Dreams could have helped my mental health during an era defined by considerable emotional and financial stress.
Greeley, COThe Tribune

Dancing Under the Stars to create unique dining and dancing experience

In addition to a new music director and the announcement of the 2021/22 Re-Jubilation series, the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra Guild is introducing a new fundraising event. Dancing Under the Stars is set to offer attendees an elegant and fun evening of dining and dancing beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the St. Michael’s Amphitheater, 6500 W. 29th St. in Greeley.
Encinitas, CAdelmartimes.net

LITVAKdance to present ‘Dancing Outdoors’

LITVAKdance will present “Dancing Outdoors” on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego (North Campus). Come have a cocktail and join LITVAKdance at a kid-friendly live dance and music performance in the Garden Pavilion at the former Lux Art Institute in Encinitas.
Tampa, FLospreyobserver.com

Projection: Short Film Accepted Into Film Festivals

It was during the fall off 2020, still within the mask-wearing days of COVID-19, when friends Jereme Guidas, a professional photographer from Pittsburgh, and Russell Thomas, a TV producer in Tampa, put out a local, Tampa-based casting call for a proof-of-concept short film. The pair, both with extensive background in...
New York City, NYmmm.edu

Dance Alum Jacob Michael Warren ’09 Directs Dance Film

Jacob Michael Warren ’09, a graduate of MMC’s BFA Dance program, recently directed WE WERE APART, a dance film created in collaboration between Pilobolus and musician duoJalal. Warren is a dancer for Pilobolus, an acclaimed dance theater organization committed to creative collaboration through live performance, film, and digital media. WE...
TV ShowsFast Company

How Song Exploder’s Hrishikesh Hirway created a hit podcast and TV show around deconstructing creativity

Musician and former graphic designer Hrishikesh Hirway is the brains behind Song Exploder, a seven-year-old podcast with more than 75 million downloads that invites musicians to break down the creative process behind songs, from Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky” to Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way.” Last year, it became a two volume, eight-episode Netflix series, featuring artists such as Dua Lipa and Lin-Manuel Miranda, which brought Hirway’s unique ability to deconstruct a piece of music—teasing out the emotion behind songwriting and production, not just its technical particulars—to a wider audience. In addition to his music-focused hits, Hirway has produced other podcasts—including Home Cooking, co-hosted by chef and author Samin Nosrat, and The West Wing Weekly with Joshua Malina—and is developing more TV shows.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Behind the Scenes of Merry Wives, the Post-COVID Return of Shakespeare in the Park

Known for his eye-popping ocular spectaculars, no one has captured the allure of New York quite like influential production and scenic designer Beowulf Boritt. In fact, as the theatre industry slowly pulls itself out of the COVID-19 era, the scene-stealing master builder is amongst the first to design for the rollout, kicking off the season with Merry Wives, a much anticipated rollicking romp by acclaimed dramatist Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls, Nollywood Dreams) now playing in Central Park.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix's Musical New Family Movie Is Totally Dominating the Charts

Lin-Manuel Miranda has another hit on his hands. After penning and starring in Broadway hits In the Heights and Hamilton, Miranda's latest musical venture, Vivo, is dominating the streaming charts on Netflix. The animated musical comedy, which Miranda wrote the songs for and also stars in as the voice of the title character, made its Netflix debut on Friday, Aug. 6, immediately singing its way to the top of the charts.
Elle

Watch Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter Model Like Pros in Her Ivy Park Rodeo Kids Campaign

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's nine-year-old daughter and Grammy winner, returned to her other public hobby today, modeling for her mom's Ivy Park line in a new video released for Ivy Park Rodeo Kids. She was joined by her mom plus her little brother and sister, four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. They all appeared alongside Bey in different frames during the 36-second ad. But even though their appearances are brief, they're true scene-stealers. Being a star is literally in their genes, after all:
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

McKayla Maroney Wears a Hot Pink Two-Piece as She Updates Fans on New Endeavor

Former Olympian McKayla Maroney is showing the world that her time on mats was just one successful chapter of her versatile life. Since retiring from gymnastics, Maroney has dipped her pointed toes in many other hobbies and talents. Besides filling Instagram with stunning selfies, the former gymnast also created a designated account for mental health, beauty and wellness. She has also been busy writing songs, painting and designing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy