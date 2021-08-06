The best dance, on your laptop: Young risk-takers are going outdoors to create short, raw films

Musician and former graphic designer Hrishikesh Hirway is the brains behind Song Exploder, a seven-year-old podcast with more than 75 million downloads that invites musicians to break down the creative process behind songs, from Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky” to Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way.” Last year, it became a two volume, eight-episode Netflix series, featuring artists such as Dua Lipa and Lin-Manuel Miranda, which brought Hirway’s unique ability to deconstruct a piece of music—teasing out the emotion behind songwriting and production, not just its technical particulars—to a wider audience. In addition to his music-focused hits, Hirway has produced other podcasts—including Home Cooking, co-hosted by chef and author Samin Nosrat, and The West Wing Weekly with Joshua Malina—and is developing more TV shows.