In the galleries: Showcasing an artist’s exploration and influence
Many of the artworks in “Chicago/Washington,” the John Alexander Steele retrospective at Fred Schnider Gallery, were made in one of the two cities in the show’s title. Yet both of the very different styles on display appear more European than American. Steele moved to Washington in 1958, lived here until his 2017 death and was reportedly influenced by such Washington colorists as Kenneth Noland and Howard Mehring. The only artist after whom Steele titled one of these pictures, however, is Russo-French modernist Wassily Kandinksy.www.washingtonpost.com
