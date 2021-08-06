Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

In the galleries: Showcasing an artist’s exploration and influence

By Mark Jenkins
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of the artworks in “Chicago/Washington,” the John Alexander Steele retrospective at Fred Schnider Gallery, were made in one of the two cities in the show’s title. Yet both of the very different styles on display appear more European than American. Steele moved to Washington in 1958, lived here until his 2017 death and was reportedly influenced by such Washington colorists as Kenneth Noland and Howard Mehring. The only artist after whom Steele titled one of these pictures, however, is Russo-French modernist Wassily Kandinksy.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Noland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Gallery#Earth#European#American#Art Institute#Noland Mehring#Popsicle#Dutch#Hamiltonian Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Exhibit to showcase works of local artist

SCOTTSBLUFF — The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, presents Mike Dally (1946 - 2012) In Retrospect. The exhibit will be presented Thursday, Aug. 5. The exhibit will be displaying 58 w pieces of Mike Dally’s artwork. Mike was...
San Francisco, CAbeniciamagazine.com

Benicia Plein Air Gallery Features Artist Karen Leoni during August

Although she was attracted to drawing and painting as a very young girl, plein air artist Karen Leoni chose other educational and career paths. Born in Chicago, she has also lived in Florida, where she completed high school and headed off to college in Atlanta. After completing a biology degree, she spent a number of years working in the information technology field doing technical sales. She credits a job change, which brought her to San Francisco, as making the difference in her becoming a full-time professional artist in her 40s.
Saint Johnsbury, VTnorthstarmonthly.com

Fried Family Gallery presents multi-artist show

After a year of closure due to COVID-19, Catamount Arts is pleased to announce the reopening of the Fried Family Gallery in its St. Johnsbury arts center. From July 1-Sept. 26, Open to Landscape, a four person exhibition of paintings, photographs and works on paper, will be on view and feature works by Keith Chamberlin, Terry Ekasala, Anni Lorenzini and Elizabeth Nelson.
Visual Artbaldwin-bulletin.com

artZ Gallery artists announced

ArtZ Gallery presents the work of Brenda Haack and Jan Killian, two area artists to be featured July 22-Aug. 29. Brenda creates her jewelry designs in her studio/gallery, Dragonfly and Damsel, in Spring Valley. She works primarily with silver, gold, enamel and stone to create simple, organic forms in her jewelry. She gathers stones from the shores of Lake Superior. The stones are precious to her because they are ancient and strong, yet soft and smooth from years of tumbling in the surf. For years she lived on a small lake in northwest Wisconsin and became mesmerized by the movement and colors of the water, sand and shore. These are the colors and shapes that inform and inspire her work. She has studied with many metalsmith and enamel artists to learn how to translate her vision into real form. “My goal with every piece of jewelry that I make is to share a piece of my heart and soul,” said Brenda. “My intention is that Dragonfly and Damsel creative jewelry designs will become a wearable piece of art for you.” www.dragonflyanddamsel.com.
AgricultureWenatchee World

Local artist to be featured at gallery

Jan Cook Mack will be the featured artist at the Two Rivers Art Gallery throughout August. Mack is a local artist known for her paintings. Her painting topics include local agriculture, nature and various portraits of public officials and private citizens. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11...
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Opera Gallery Showcases the Work of Alexander Calder in Latest Viewing Room

With special emphasis on the late-artists love for the circus. As the pandemic continues to cancel many in-person viewings, Opera Gallery fills the void through its online Viewing Rooms, showcasing some of the masters of modern art. One such exhibition currently showing is by the late-artist, Alexander Calder, whose kinetic sculptures carry a primacy that enchants audiences, both young and old.
Reno, NVKTVN.com

New Art Gallery Opens During Artown, Highlights Local Artists

A new art gallery opened its doors during Artown, Reno's annual celebration of the arts. The Reno Fine Arts Collective features dozens of local artists. "What we wanted to do there is position all the top artists and talent from this area online first, and then do it in the gallery," said Reno Fine Arts Collective CEO Kevin O'Keefe, who founded the Collective with his daughter, Briana Dolan.
Nashville, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Pryor Art Gallery exhibit to reopen with 3 local artists

Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery will feature the artwork of local artists Dean Shelton, Darryl Steele and Bill Brinson in the “An Awakening of Colors” exhibit, the gallery’s first in-person exhibit in over a year. The exhibit will be open to the public from Aug. 6 until Oct....
Sequim, WAPeninsula Daily News

Blue Whole Gallery unveils August artists

SEQUIM — Blue Whole Gallery will present Divas and Vessels this month. Marilyn Evans’ digital art and Mary Franchini’s painting are on display at the gallery at 129 W. Washington St. in Sequim. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Louisville, KYvoice-tribune.com

Industry Showcase: The Artists of Our Community

Step inside the creative minds and works of some of Louisville’s most talented artists representing an array of mediums and majestic masterpieces. August is the month when we celebrate the arts in our community and the many talented artists who make the arts scene in Louisville a thriving metropolis of inspiration. From sculptors to painters to street artists, Louisville is budding with creatively skilled individuals, some of which we had the opportunity to get to know a little better who are showcased here in this issue.
Photographyt2conline.com

Midnight Moment Brings Painted Cat Hacker Film To Times Square

From August 1–31 starting at 11:57pm to 12am a clowder of glowing felines takes over Times Square. Artist Jennifer West’s Painted Cat Hacker Film transforms the “low art” of cat videos into a mesmerizing and monumental public artwork for the big screens. To create the spectral and lo-fi effects in...
Visual Artsrqmagazine.com

Mara Art Gallery Highlights Women Artists with Summer Show

When Mara Torres opened her studio/gallery in the Rosemary District last August, she knew it would be a tough year. But she also knew exactly why she wanted to. “To bring in other artists,” she says. “To collaborate. To build.” And through the months of the pandemic, Mara Art Studio & Gallery weathered on, hosting shows and myriad classes taught by its namesake. Now, almost one year later, Torres celebrates the spirit of community and perseverance with an exhibition titled Womxn Together For Art, currently on display.
Visual ArtPosted by
Vail Daily

Desire to Acquire: Four artists to meet at C. Anthony Gallery this weekend

Meet four fabulous artists at C. Anthony Gallery today and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and prepare for a unique visual experience:. James Jensen creates paintings that tie exciting movements of color to abstract compositions with classical elements. Throughout his radical transformation as an artist, one constant remains: his adherence to the old masters’ traditions like the color palette and delicate details.
Wayne County, NCnewbernnow.com

Artist Tracey Penrod Featured in Director’s Gallery

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Tracey Penrod in the Director’s Gallery for the month of August. Tracey Penrod is a lifelong resident of Eastern North Carolina. She lives in Wayne County where the surrounding land and its aspects, both seen and unseen, offer inspiration for many of her works of art. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the August ArtWalk from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, August 13.
Visual Artzeldauniverse.net

Yuga’s Art Gallery: Little fairy boy

Once upon a time, there was a young boy who lived in a lush, green forest together with many other children and their fairy companions. The forest was protected by an ancient, wise tree who knew that the boy was destined for something great. It sounds like something out of a fairy tale, doesn’t it? If it wasn’t the beginning to one of the greatest video games in history, I would almost believe that it was a classic children’s story.
Visual ArtBrunswick News

Artists collaborate to explore forms of art in new exhibition

Throughout August, a unique art exhibition will take place at the Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Triple Play is an presentation that features three artists who specialize in different forms of art. Nance Manderson works in photography; Dottie Clark is a painter; and Justine Ferrei creates 3D sculptures. The show...
Museumsmashpeechamber.com

Cahoon Museum Gallery Talk with Artist Sui Park

To register: https://cahoonmuseum.org/event/gallery-talk-with-artist-sui-park/. Meet artist Sui Park who will be installing her sculpture PomPom on the Museum grounds. Museum Education and Programs Manager Michael MacMahon will walk through the exhibition and have a casual conversation about her work and artistic inspirations, inviting questions from the audience. Park will bring examples of works in progress, which will be available for visitors to touch to better understand her process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy