In the galleries: Showcasing an artist’s exploration and influence

ArtZ Gallery presents the work of Brenda Haack and Jan Killian, two area artists to be featured July 22-Aug. 29. Brenda creates her jewelry designs in her studio/gallery, Dragonfly and Damsel, in Spring Valley. She works primarily with silver, gold, enamel and stone to create simple, organic forms in her jewelry. She gathers stones from the shores of Lake Superior. The stones are precious to her because they are ancient and strong, yet soft and smooth from years of tumbling in the surf. For years she lived on a small lake in northwest Wisconsin and became mesmerized by the movement and colors of the water, sand and shore. These are the colors and shapes that inform and inspire her work. She has studied with many metalsmith and enamel artists to learn how to translate her vision into real form. “My goal with every piece of jewelry that I make is to share a piece of my heart and soul,” said Brenda. “My intention is that Dragonfly and Damsel creative jewelry designs will become a wearable piece of art for you.” www.dragonflyanddamsel.com.