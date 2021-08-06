Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Navarasa: Edhiri Recap and Ending, Explained

By Pratik Handore
thecinemaholic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Navarasa’ is a Tamil-language anthology series created by Mani Ratnam. It features a set of short films which explore the nine rasas of the Indian aesthetics theory. ‘Edhiri: Karuna,’ directed by Bejoy Nambiar and starring Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, and Revathi, deals with the Karuna rasa, which means the emotion of compassion or kindness. The story revolves around a man who commits a murder and the resulting guilt that he faces. If you watched the short film and were left perplexed by its themes and motifs, let us help you with some insights. Here’s what happens at the end of ‘Edhiri: Karuna,’ and what it means. SPOILERS AHEAD!

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prakash Raj
Person
Vijay Sethupathi
Person
Mani Ratnam
Person
Revathi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Little Things: Ending Explained

The Little Things was the first feature film released exclusively to HBO Max as part of Warner Bros. Pictures’ deal to bring their entire 2021 schedule to the VOD service. This crime thriller takes place in Las Angeles and follows two detectives Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon played by Denzel Washington and Rami Malek’s detective Jim Baxter. When the movie picks up Deke finds a way in to help Baxter investigate a string of homicides that lead the pair to a strange individual that seemingly fits the MO of their killer. This character, Albert Sparma portrayed by Jared Leto quickly becomes the lead suspect for the killings and the antagonist for the rest of the film.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Five Feet Apart Ending, Explained

Teenage romance is already a popular genre, and adding a layer of tragedy makes it even more appealing to the audience. Watching two star-crossed lovers find each other despite all the hurdles in their path gives hope to the viewers. The death of one of the characters is often used as a trope to add an emotional angle to the story, but a couple of years back, Hollywood found a greater scope in the stories where death was more than just a twist. People suffering from terminal diseases were the protagonists of these stories. Their predestined tragedy added more emotional punch and left the audience in shambles, even when they knew how the film would end. The predictability made it all the worse.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Bartkowiak Ending, Explained

From the house of director Daniel Markowicz, the Polish-original action romance thriller movie ‘Bartkowiak’ packs enough gloved punches to keep the audiences hooked. Although the movie is quite a standard fare for the genre, it still comes off as fresh and well-crafted. Moving seamlessly from the high-voltage boxing ring to neon-lit clubs, the story centers on a disgraced boxer who takes up a job at a nightclub. After the mysterious death of his elder brother, the boxer is compelled to take up the club’s ownership, teaming up with the daughter of his boxing coach.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

The Machinist Ending, Explained

A little guilt goes a long way. Brad Anderson’s 2004 psychological thriller ‘The Machinist’ weaves a morbid story through its ambient exploration of the themes of guilt and memory. The tale follows machinist Trevor Reznik as his insomniac life takes a nightmarish turn. Trevor is a classic example of an unreliable narrator. After an accident at Trevor’s workplace, Trevor finds his sanity being tested. As the disturbing story sprawls out of control, the audiences are plunged into the labyrinthine mind of Reznik.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Netflix’s The Swarm Ending, Explained

‘The Swarm’ is a French fantasy horror film that brings viewers uncomfortably close to the bizarre practices followed by a locust farmer. Virginie (Suliane Brahim) realizes that by feeding them blood, the locust colonies she harvests become larger and healthier. However, the consumption of viscera soon begins to have much more sinister effects on the insects, leading to some truly horrific consequences. A story simple in its approach but deep in its message, ‘The Swarm’ leaves us with a few knots to untangle. If you just can’t forget the images of the deadly swarms rising from the farm and are hungry for more, then you’re in the right place. Let’s take a closer look at the ending of ‘The Swarm.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Aftermath’ Ending, Explained: Will There Be a Sequel?

Netflix‘s new thriller Aftermath has dominated in the platform’s leaderboard of Top Movies and Shows over the past week. If you haven’t watched it thus far, it’s a perfect late night thriller to enjoy as the summer nights wind down. And we know folks who have watched the film have questions about that ending — like, for example, how could that twist be based on a true story? We’re here to explain the wild ending of Aftermath (or, the aftermath of Aftermath, if you will).
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

The Last Mercenary Ending, Explained

Some things never get old, like Jean-Claude Van Damme kicking around bad guys and dropping one-liners in the middle of gruesome action. Helmed by David Charhon, ‘The Last Mercenary’ is a sumptuously hilarious French-original action-comedy movie that packs plenty of punches (comical and otherwise). The story follows a larger-than-life agent, the Mist, who went underground after a covert mission went awry, only to resurface when the life of his son is in danger.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Magnolia Ending, Explained

I was in my late teens when I saw Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Magnolia’ (1999) for the first time. Bits and pieces of how I felt afterward still remain with me. I remember initially feeling exasperated with the 180-minute runtime, but once the film started, I didn’t even notice how fast the time went by. When the credits started rolling, I recall feeling this deep sense of happiness though I can’t explain why. Rewatching the film after all these years is a wonderfully perplexing experience.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

The seventh episode of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 is a spectacular and hysterical mash-up between anime and gangster movies in the most imaginative way. It follows Rick and the Smith family as they find themselves piloting a giant space robot known as Gotron to fight space monsters. However, Rick’s obsessive nature takes over, and chaos ensues. If you found it hard to keep up with the fast-paced episode’s events, don’t worry! Here’s a detailed rundown of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 7, and answers to some questions you might have regarding the ending. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Movies/Film

‘Annette’ Ending Explained: A Closer Look at That Final Scene

Annette, the new musical from French filmmaker Leos Carax (Holy Motors) starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, arrives on Amazon Prime Video later this month. But Amazon Studios has also given the film a theatrical release, which begins today. You can read our full review of the movie here, but now that the film is out there for folks to see, let’s take a closer look at that final scene and try to sift through what we think Carax and writers Ron and Russell Mael, better known as the rock band Sparks, were trying to say.
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

Are Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes From The Bachelorette Still Together?

‘The Bachelorette’ is an exciting dating reality show that has a single woman chose her dream partner from a group of eligible bachelors. In season 17 of the show, bank marketing manager Katie Thurston was given the opportunity to pick out her dream partner. A former contestant on ‘The Bachelor,’ Katie seemed quite taken with Blake Moynes when he was introduced in the fourth week of the season. The two showed great chemistry and seemed to be quite dedicated to each other. Naturally, there is a lot of curiosity about whether Katie and Blake ended up together. Let’s find out, shall we?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

What Happened to Josh Goldstein’s Sister? How Did She Die?

Based on the British dating game show of the same name, ‘Love Island’ or ‘Love Island USA’ is a series that revolves around a group of individuals as they live in an isolated villa and couple up in the hopes of finding love and possibly win the $100,000 grand prize. Regrettably, its current installment (season 3) is not doing great amongst fans, and episode 22 handed them another blow as everyone’s favorite couple, Josh and Shannon, decided to leave. They’d received the tragic news of his sister’s demise and had to be with family. So, here’s all that we know about her.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."

Comments / 0

Community Policy