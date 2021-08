What, frankly, is the point of a cynical, opportunist, conviction-less prime minister if not to spare the life of a condemned alpaca?Today (Friday) is understood to be the last day of Geronimo’s life, at the Alpaca Power stud farm in Gloucestershire, barring a last minute intervention that could yet prevent him from being executed to prevent him spreading a disease he probably doesn’t have.Geronimo’s owner, Helen Macdonald can be found on the front page of Today’s Sun, claiming that she will “take a bullet” for Geronimo, though it does not appear that Defra are considering that as an option.Geronimo first...