Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Weeknd: Take My Breath review – an instant disco-pop classic

By Ben Beaumont-Thomas
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sv3kI_0bJeI1QV00

It’s well-documented how a spell of quality play by a footballer seems to create its own exponential power, snowballing their confidence and sending them into a flow state of accurate passing and silky runs. And so it is with pop music, where a star will lock into what’s been described as their “imperial phase”, where every song they touch sparkles with the ineffable magic of pop: something that goes beyond good tunes to a much more complex compound of charisma and musicianship.

Even more palpably than Dua Lipa or Ed Sheeran, the Weeknd is the global pop star that is most obviously in this phase at the moment. Emerging a decade ago with bruised, introspective R&B that only the most jaded child in the playground would have stuck on their iPod, he’s now making music that seven-year-olds might enthusiastically bum-wiggle and fingerpoint to – as well as their teenage siblings and parents.

While still making chilly trap and moody ballads, he strode towards this audience with 2015’s funk-pop ode to the cocaine-like properties of new lust, Can’t Feel My Face, and fully embraced it with the coaxed-out loveliness of his 2016 Daft Punk collaboration I Feel It Coming. But it was with his 2020 album After Hours that he really accepted the mantle of pop megastar: synthpop single Blinding Lights became his biggest hit yet, and paired with Save Your Tears and In Your Eyes in an astonishing three-track climax, it was like being thrust into the final act of every great 80s romcom and action movie at once – the sonic equivalent of driving from an explosion while wearing sunglasses and kissing Phoebe Cates.

Flow state achieved, he parlays it into another titanic piece of pop: Take My Breath, his first brand new music since the After Hours material, which reconnects him with superproducer Max “Blinding Lights and every massive pop song of the last couple of decades” Martin.

A peacocking disco strut, the kind John Travolta might have walked along to with a mean look, is joined by twinkling synth arpeggiation as if reflecting off Giorgio Moroder’s waxed Testarossa. As so often, the lyrics are about a lightly drawn but presumably very attractive woman who is reckless and thus drawn to the Weeknd’s world of unethical non-monogamy, where sensations are fleeting – even nihilistically meaningless – but still hungrily chased.

“You’re way too young to end your life”, he tells her, which is a bit like the “don’t kill urself ur so sexy aha” meme made into music, and arguably there’s something a bit crass about invoking suicide for musical drama. But the Weeknd’s project is so thoroughly fleshed out now, such an extended exploration of the ennui of fame, lust and self-indulgence, that lines like this perhaps come with a little self-satirising wink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxQLh_0bJeI1QV00
Cover artwork for Take My Breath, by Robert Beatty. Photograph: Universal

The Weeknd’s persona and worldview – a deliberate construction that is quite different to Abel Tesfaye’s own, as he suggested in a GQ interview this week – was most elegantly sketched out in a line from his brilliant Portishead-aping single Belong to the World: “You belong to the loneliness of filling every need.” And the chorus melody of Take My Breath actually somewhat resembles the tumbling sadness of Belong to the World’s, but it’s as if the Weeknd has learned to love the pain and uncertainty. This spectacularly exuberant chorus, as his lover tells him to take her breath away (surely another Moroder homage), is about the joy of living in the moment, rather than the spiritual malaise of doing so.

The prowling synthwave of the middle eight (the kind of thing the Drive soundtrack re-popularised and a whole subgenre has grown up around) is certainly nostalgic, and yet Tesfaye, Martin and co-writers/producers Ahmad Balshe and Oscar Holter give such depth and high fidelity to the sound that it feels contemporary. It’s funky, but not fussily so – the cymbal that announces the chorus, placed simply and perfectly on the offbeat, invites everyone to execute a spin on a wedding dancefloor regardless of gymnastic ability or inebriation levels. The video has clubbers getting high by huffing on oxygen – while perhaps it’s an awkward image mid-pandemic, it also makes a neat and supremely self-confident point: pop as good as this generates a drug-like high in the listener on nothing stronger than air.

Perhaps the most important element that makes the Weeknd’s current smashes so profoundly enjoyable, though, is his voice itself. Earlier in his career, it was thinner-sounding, which was fine as it transmitted malaise effectively. But as his pop ambition has scaled up, he has clearly worked on improving his singing. His timbre is now rounded even as he makes his trademark pleading, and he positively moonwalks across tricky little melodic curlicues; he doesn’t jump up to his falsetto range but cruises into its altitude. It’s this seemingly effortless mastery that makes the Weeknd such a thrill, and Take My Breath an instant classic.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Cates
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Giorgio Moroder
Person
Abel Tesfaye
Person
Robert Beatty
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Instant Classic#Cruises#Disco#Daft Punk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

The unravelling of a conspiracy: were the 16 charged with plotting to kill India’s prime minister framed?

In April 2018, a large group of policemen arrived at the Delhi flat of Rona Wilson, a 47-year-old human rights activist. They had travelled from Pune in the western state of Maharashtra, and appeared, accompanied by Delhi police officials, at Wilson’s single-room flat at 6am. For the next eight hours, they scoured the modest premises, searching the files on Wilson’s laptop and rifling through his books. Annoyed and short of sleep, he asked that they be put back in place after they had been scrutinised. When the police eventually left, they took away Wilson’s Hewlett-Packard laptop, a SanDisk thumb drive and his mobile phone.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Ex K-pop star Seungri ‘jailed over sex and gambling scandal’

A military court jailed the disgraced former K-pop star Seungri for three years on Thursday for arranging sex services and other charges stemming from a sex and gambling scandal, according to reports. The 30-year-old singer from the popular boyband Big Bang, who retired from showbusiness as the scandal mounted and...
MusicEW.com

The Weeknd literally can't breathe in masochistic, disco-noir music video

It's a new dawn for the Weeknd. On Thursday night, the enigmatic singer dropped a new single, "Take My Breath," with an accompanying music video that features the Weekend singing and dancing his way through a crowded rave, where he meets a leather-clad clubgoer who enchants him with a puff from her oxygen tank. She later literally takes his breath away, suffocating him with a long braid of her hair as she drags him along the floor.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: The Weeknd - 'Take My Breath'

The Weeknd has been teasing his new era for minute now, and as he dropped hints here and there, we grew progressively more hype with Well, the time has finally come, as his newest single “Take My Breath” has officially premiered.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Watch) The Weeknd – Take My Breath

The Weeknd is here for the end-of-summer-jam entries. On Friday morning, he released his new single, Take My Breath. The dancy tune has an electronic feel to it. The video was pulled from IMAX theaters because of the flashing lights. YouTube even has an epilepsy warning for it.
MusicStereogum

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

The Weeknd has released a new single, “Take My Breath.” It’s his first new solo track since his blockbuster 2020 album After Hours, which produced the record-breaking smash “Blinding Lights” and a whole host of other hits and culminated with a performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He first...
MusicBillboard

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat & More to Headline 'Global Citizen Live' Concerts

The historic show that will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, TIME, Twitter and more outlets will also host Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Made Kuti in Lagos, Nigeria and Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens and Angélique Kidjo playing in Paris, with more locations and performances to be announced later this month.
Celebritiesrock947.com

Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters & more nominated for 2021 MTV VMAs

Billie Eilish and Foo Fighters are among the nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “bad guy” star racked up five nominations, including Best Cinematography for “Therefore I Am” and Best Direction and Video for Good for “Your Power.” Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and company received three nods: Best Rock, Best Choreography and Best Cinematography, all for “Shame Shame.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

25 New Songs Out Today

WRECK AND REFERENCE - "CHANGE (IN THE HOUSE OF FLIES)" (DEFTONES COVER) Wreck and Reference have released their Deftones cover from The Flenser's upcoming nu metal tribute compilation. They chose a song that leans more atmospheric/shoegazy than nu metal to begin with, but they push the song even further in that direction. It's a cool rework.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Duran Duran & Tyler the Creator replacing Stevie Nicks & DaBaby at ACL Fest

Stevie Nicks and DaBaby were originally scheduled to headline Sunday at the 2021 edition of Austin City Limits Fest, but DaBaby was dropped from the fest after making homophobic comments while onstage at Rolling Loud Miami, and Stevie cancelled all of her 2021 shows because of COVID. ACL Fest has now announced two new Sunday night headliners: Duran Duran and Tyler the Creator. Both will perform on both weekends, October 1-3 and October 8-10, in Austin's Zilker Park.
MusicEDMTunes

See Who Ranks #1 For The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards announced its nominees today, with 14 gender-neutral categories. Of course, seven artists will compete for artist of the year. These include Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. There is a multitude of artists from all genres and some even have multiple nominations. The event will take place that the Barclays Center in New York on September 12th, at 8 pm. Catch it on MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and The CW Network.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Best Black Eyed Peas Songs: Pop Music Juggernauts

The Black Eyed Peas helped change the course of music thanks to a run of some of the biggest and best pop songs of the 00s. Though the group began with different members, and now features singer J. Rey Soul in Fergie’s place, the seismic shift they helped oversee in mainstream music thanks to their radical reinterpretation of the pop canon changed the way the genre sounded.
MusicDesign Week

Why lyric videos are having a design renaissance

Lyric videos – once the undervalued sister of music videos – have emerged as a platform for designers to flex their creativity. Lyric videos should be simpler to create than music videos. There are no pop stars to direct, no dancers to choreograph. It’s just words on screens. But as a recent slew of lyric videos shows, the medium offers plenty of opportunity for creativity (and complications).

Comments / 0

Community Policy