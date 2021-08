There is a soft-lock glitch that has been found in Skyward Sword HD in the Lanayru Mining Facility. In our three playthroughs, we have not encountered it, but it is definitely there. It has been reported by numerous players and Reddit user Sawyerqs posted the glitch in-action. I assume that this is right before you get a certain item that keeps you from progressing through the dungeon. You could simply go to the previous room and re-enter to reset everything. Still, this is a concern. Hopefully, Nintendo patches it in an update, and soon. Again, to reiterate, we have not found this problem in three playthroughs of the game. Thankfully though, it doesn’t lock your game completely. The original Wii version had a game-breaking glitch, and there is no apparent mechanism that causes this one. Again, hopefully, it is fixed soon.