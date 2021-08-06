Cancel
Environment

Humid morning; periodic showers later

By Jennifer Lambers
WALA-TV FOX10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've got a humid morning out there with periodic showers that will be mixed in during the afternoon and evening. Highs this afternoon will top out around 90 degrees once again and we'll even see the temps increase a couple of degrees by next week. As for the coverage of rain, expect it to be around 30-50% each day through next week. Basically typical summertime weather with periods of dry weather and wet weather so keep the rain gear close by. There won't really be any changes to the overall pattern anytime soon but I'm sure most of you are counting down to fall.

