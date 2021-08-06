Have you been cutting your avocado wrong? Instagram foodie reveals hack which will ‘change your life’

If you have been buying and eating avocados then it’s a shame you have prioritised them over owning a home, but whatever.

But you might be interested in this foodie, who has shared a hack to cut an avocado that could help you avoid waste.

Instead of running knife around the length of the avocado to separate it into two halves, Instagram account Seedandsproutco suggests it should be halved around the middle.

The caption reads: “When did you learn this avo hack? Cutting it this way means there’s less surface area to go brown when you only eat half.”

It racked up hundreds of comments as viewers were left divided over the technique, with some labelling it a “game-changer”.

One wrote: “Been doing this for over 20 years... was always told I was doing it wrong.”

A second said: “Just started cutting this way recently. Soooo much better! Can’t believe I didn’t work it out earlier.”

And someone else added: “And it also sits quite nicely in the egg compartment of the fridge!”

But others simply weren’t having it and said the method should be “illegal”, as one argued back: “Noooo it’s wrong. Plain wrong this way.”

But responding to the video, one person had the best “hack” of all.

They said: “My hack is just to eat the whole avocado”.

Ours too.