Environment

Warm & muggy pattern, not many shower chances

By Tim Studebaker
ABC6.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY: Warm and muggy with mostly sunny skies. SATURDAY: Warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. SUNDAY: Warm and muggy with an isolated shower possible. MONDAY-TUESDAY: Warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Hot and humid with scattered showers. Tim Studebaker, StormTracker Meteorologist.

