Will Zimmer Biomet Holdings Stock Rebound After A 9% Fall In A Week

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 2021-08-06

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH), a medical devices company, reached its all-time high of $178 in April this year, but it has since seen lower levels. A recent sell-off in the stock has led to over a 9% drop in its price over the last five trading...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Zbh#Eps#Zimmer Biotech Holdings#Trefis
