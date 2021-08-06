Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Fugitive Telemetry

By Katherine Mangu-Ward
Posted by 
Reason.com
Reason.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of locked room mysteries and boorish detectives will find much to love in Fugitive Telemetry, an outer space version of those classic tropes. This short novel is the sixth installment of Martha Wells' Hugo-winning Murderbot Diaries, which follow the adventures of a cynically charming security cyborg who has hacked its way to something resembling free will and is now trying to solve the puzzle of a dead body on a space station where nobody can get in or out.

reason.com

Comments / 0

Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Conan Doyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive Telemetry#Holmesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars

Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Alfred Hitchcock's Daughter, Actor Pat Hitchcock

Pat Hitchcock, actor and the daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock, died at 93 years old on August 9, Variety reported. Pat leaves behind three daughters — Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba, and Katie O'Connell-Fiala — who she shared with her husband Joseph E. O'Connell, Jr., who died in 1994. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Pat also leaves behind six grandchildren, Kelly, Kate, Caitlin, Trisha, Samantha, and Chris, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Maddie, Scarlett, Charlotte, Whitley, Cole, Joey, and Jamie.
CelebritiesPopculture

Joyce MacKenzie, 'Tarzan' Actress, Dead at 95

Joyce MacKenzie, who starred as Jane in one of the 1950s Tarzan movies starring Lex Barker, died last month. She was 95. MacKenzie starred in over a dozen movies during the 1940s and 1950s, including the underrated Humphrey Bogart newspaper classic Deadline - U.S.A. and the crime drama The Racket with Robert Mitchum.
TV & VideosComicBook

Rumpelstiltskin Actor Jay Pickett Dies on Movie Set at 60

Veteran actor and soap opera star Jay Pickett has reportedly passed away at the age of 60. The actor is best known for his work on Rumpelstiltskin, as well as soap operas such as Port Charles, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Pickett's death, which happened on July 30, 2021, reportedly occurred on the set of a Western film he was filming titled Treasure Valley. The news was confirmed on the film's official Facebook page, in a post from costar Travis Mills. The exact cause of death is currently unknown, but he reportedly was sitting on a horse when the death occurred.
Thousand Oaks, CAPosted by
Deadline

Pat Hitchcock Dies: Daughter Of Alfred Hitchcock And Actress In ‘Strangers On A Train,’ ‘Psycho,’ Was 93

Actress Patricia Hitchcock, the only daughter of Alfred Hitchcock and Alma Reville, died on Tuesday at her home in Thousand Oaks, according to multiple reports. She was 93. Born Patricia Alma O’Connell in 1928, Pat Hitchcock appeared in many of her father’s films and his eponymous ’50s TV show. In 1939, the family moved to Los Angeles. After her father’s Hollywood career took off, Hitchcock wanted to become an actress. He helped her find a role in the Broadway production of Solitaire in 1942. Two years later, she played the title role in the play Violet on Broadway. Starting about 1950, she had small...
Thousand Oaks, CAETOnline.com

Pat Hitchcock, Daughter of Alfred Hitchcock Who Appeared in His Films, Dead at 93

Pat Hitchcock, the daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock, has died. She was 93. Pat died Monday in Thousand Oaks, California, according to multiple reports. The actress appeared in several of her father’s films, including Strangers on a Train as Barbara Morton, the sister of Ruth Roman's character, Anne Morton, and in Psycho as Janet Leigh’s office mate Caroline, who offers to share her tranquilizers. She also appeared in his 1950 film, Stage Fright.
Edwardsville, ILwearemoviegeeks.com

Alfred Hitchcock’s DIAL M FOR MURDER Screening at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville August 17th

Alfred Hitchcock’s DIAL M FOR MURDER (1954) starring Grace Kelly and Ray Milland is one of the most suspenseful films of the 1950’s . Those thrills will be on the big screen when it plays at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville, IL (252 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL 62025) at 7:00pm Tuesday August 17th. $3 Tickets available starting at 3pm day of movie at Wildey Theatre ticket office. Cash or check only. (cash, credit cards accepted for concessions) Lobby opens at 6pm.
Moviesdanvillepubliclibrary.org

Movie Review: The Fugitive (1993) – 4 Stars

Dr. Richard Kimball (Harrison Ford) has been accused of killing his wife and has been given the death penalty. He escapes a bus crash when he is being transferred to another prison. He is on a mission to find the real killer; however, he is being chased by a group of US Marshals led by senior Marshal Samuel Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones). During the chase, Kimball runs into Gerard and he claims his innocence and leaves breadcrumbs/evidence that can clear his name as he is trying to find a one-armed man with a prosthetic device that he had found in his home the night of his wife’s murder.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Nawaaz Ahmed on “Radiant Fugitives”

Join us on Thursday, August 12th at 6pm PT when Nawaaz Ahmed discusses his debut, Radiant Fugitives, with Nina McConigley on Zoom!. https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_bvWs1Xb1R5KoaIVf1tstCg. Praise for Radiant Fugitives. “Radiant Fugitives indeed glows. This is such a beautiful novel, full of light and luminous sentences. Reading it felt like basking in a...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Beckett Review

Netflix has made a serious play in cornering the market when it comes to mid budget thrillers, the majority of which tend to boast a recognizable star in the lead and a relatively high concept. While director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s English-language feature debut Beckett, which is coming to the platform on August 13th, certainly ticks a couple of those boxes, it’s much more indebted to the work of Alfred Hitchcock and the raft of classic 1970s conspiracy stories than any modern equivalents.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

John Lithgow starring in Killers of the Flower Moon

John Lithgow has become the latest star to join the cast of Martin Scorsese's epic Western 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. John Lithgow is to star in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. The 75-year-old actor has joined Martin Scorsese's upcoming Apple film in the role of Prosecutor Leaward. The epic...
Jackson County, INTribTown.com

Novel Idea: Julia Aker

Job title: Library director for the Jackson County Public Library. What’s the name of the book and author you are recommending?. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham that was published in May 2020. His latest, “The Judge’s List,” comes out Oct. 19 and already has several holds on it in the Evergreen Indiana catalog.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Sherlock star Una Stubbs dies at 84

Stubbs was a fixture on the British small screen, with roles on Till Death Us Do Part, Fawlty Towers and Sherlock, where she played Sherlock Holmes' landlady Mrs. Hudson. "The loveliest light on Baker Street has gone out," Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat wrote on Instagram. "What a woman, what a talent, what a star - and just about the kindest, nicest, funniest person you could meet." Fellow Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss added: "It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs. She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling."
Books & Literatureopenculture.com

Hear Sherlock Holmes Stories Read by The Great Christopher Lee

The extended Sherlock Holmes Universe, as we might call it, has grown so vast in the last century (as with other franchises that have universes) that it’s possible to call oneself a fan without ever having read the source material. Depending on one’s persuasion, this is either heresy or the inevitable outcome of so much mediation by Holmesian high priests, none of whom can resist writing Holmes fan fiction of their own. But Sherlockians agree: the true Holmes Canon (yes, it’s capitalized) consists of only 60 works — 56 short stories and four novels, excluding apocrypha. No more, no less. (And they’re in the public domain!)
CelebritiesPosted by
Times Leader

Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Patricia Hitchcock O’Connell, the only child of Alfred Hitchcock and an actor herself who made a memorable appearance in her father’s “Strangers on a Train” and championed his work in the decades following his death, has died at age 93. Hitchcock died Monday in her sleep...

Comments / 0

Community Policy