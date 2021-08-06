Fugitive Telemetry

Dr. Richard Kimball (Harrison Ford) has been accused of killing his wife and has been given the death penalty. He escapes a bus crash when he is being transferred to another prison. He is on a mission to find the real killer; however, he is being chased by a group of US Marshals led by senior Marshal Samuel Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones). During the chase, Kimball runs into Gerard and he claims his innocence and leaves breadcrumbs/evidence that can clear his name as he is trying to find a one-armed man with a prosthetic device that he had found in his home the night of his wife’s murder.