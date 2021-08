For any other thing in this race to make sense, you must first know that before this otherwise entirely dry day it was raining on lap 1. It was in the rain that Valtteri Bottas bogged down on the start, falling back to fourth before the first braking zone. It was the rain that caught him out when he tried to dive into turn 1 as late as possible in an attempt to reclaim the spots he lost. Bottas lost control near the front of the field, triggering a multi-part crash that ended the days of Sergio Perez, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Lance Stroll, and himself. The Red Bull of Max Verstappen, coincidentally, suffered serious damage on lap 1 for the second consecutive week.