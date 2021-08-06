Cancel
I Want to Get to Know My Grandma and Aunt, but I Know My Mom Would Disapprove

By Jamilah Lemieux
Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get more Care and Feeding from Jamilah Lemieux every week. I have a good relationship with my mother and have been historically closer to her than my two brothers, who gravitate towards my father. Even in my adolescence (I’m currently in my mid-30s), my mother would vent to me, especially about her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, whom she’s had deeply and long-lasting negative relationships with. I don’t have a relationship with either family member; I feel it’s a direct result of my mother’s projections for many years. It makes me very uncomfortable, but I don’t want to invalidate my mother’s very real feelings. I know she should confide in a friend or better yet a professional, but the topic is sensitive and in the very few times I have broached it, she became extremely defensive.

