Hawaii State

Hawaii hits record 655 new COVID-19 infections as cases skyrocket

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii’s number of daily new coronavirus cases spiked to a record high of 655 Thursday, this time with no lag time from lab glitches to blame for the surge. That’s an 89.3% jump from Wednesday’s case count of 346, with the new ones Thursday bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 44,617. The last record, single-day high was from July 30, when the state Department of Health reported 622 cases that reflected a lag from previous days due to a lab reporting system interruption.

