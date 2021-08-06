The 7 biggest differences between ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Suicide Squad’ (besides the ‘the’)

Fans are eagerly awaiting James Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad and his vision of the ragtag of villains you love to hate. Although the producers have not confirmed whether or not this will be a direct sequel to the original film, it has become clear that characters such as Rick Flagg, Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, and Captain Boomerang will return. Additionally, there will be a number of newcomers including Bloodsport, PeaceKeeper, King Shark, Ratcatcher, and Polka Dot Man. The recent trailers and clips have shown that it has elevated the comedy, the action, and overall the bonkers contrasting from the previous film’s more gritty and serious take. Prior to the release of Suicide Squad (2016), many fans were excited to see the film especially with director David Ayers at the helm who has been involved in well-received films such as Fury, End of Watch, and Bright. How could a movie with a star-studded cast fall short with fans and critics alike? Well, let us go over a brief overview of why I don’t think the film worked….